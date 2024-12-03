Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen's Relationship Timeline: From Public Dates to Quick Engagement
May 2023: Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen Were Spotted Together in Public
Following reports about Josh Allen's split from Brittany Williams, the NFL star was spotted with Hailee Steinfeld in New York City. They fueled dating rumors with more public outings in the weeks thereafter, including a sushi date with their friends and a Memorial Day weekend getaway.
June 2023: A Source Confirmed Their Relationship
Following their dates, an insider revealed Steinfeld and Allen were "still dating and getting to know each other."
"He's going to be very busy with training camp, though, so they're not putting too much pressure on things and will see where it goes," the source told People.
August 2023: Josh Allen Commented on the Attention Their Relationship Was Receiving
During his appearance on the "Pardon My Take" podcast, cohost Dan "Big Cat" Katz asked Allen whether he watched Seinfeld and if he was a fan of the show. The athlete applauded Katz for doing "a good job" trying to use "Steinfeld" in a sentence.
"Respect. It was good," Allen approved.
Asked if he had seen headlines about him "making out with his girlfriend," Allen said he gets a "gross feeling" when photographers try to take photos of the couple during private dates.
October 2023: They Had More Dates
Amid the dating rumors, Steinfeld and Allen were photographed together at a hockey game in New York. The True Grit actress also supported him during a Buffalo Bills vs. Jacksonville Jaguars game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
January 2024: Hailee Steinfeld Shut Down Engagement Rumors
The Pitch Perfect actress ended engagement rumors after she was seen wearing a ring at the 2024 Golden Globes.
"I do got a cute little doe happening. No particular reason other than I just thought it was real cute," she told E! News of her deer-shaped accessory.
February 2024: Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen Got 'More Serious'
Months into their relationship, a source close to the couple said they were "getting more serious."
"They always planned to spend more time together after his season ended. Things have been going really well," the source told People. "They're both very family-oriented and driven, and they want to protect their relationship and keep it private. They've been on the same page with all of that."
July 2024: Josh Allen Confirmed Their Relationship Online
In July, the football star debuted his and Steinfeld's relationship on Instagram through a carousel of photos.
"Onward," he captioned the post.
The Arcane voice actress also went Instagram official with the quarterback on October 31.
November 2024: Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen Got Engaged
After more than a year of dating, Steinfeld and Allen became engaged.
The 27-year-old star shared a photo from the proposal, showing her beau getting down on one knee.
"♾️ 11•22•24 ♾️," she wrote in her November 29 social media update.