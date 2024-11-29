Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen Are Engaged After More Than 1 Year of Dating
Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen are engaged!
The actress, 27, shared a photo from the proposal on Friday, November 29, via Instagram.
"♾️ 11•22•24 ♾️," the brunette babe, who was first linked to the football star, 28, in 2023, captioned a snapshot of her man getting down on one knee in front of the water.
The romantic proposal took place in front of a flower arch as the "Love Myself" songstress kissed her new fiancé.
Many people were thrilled to hear the good news, as Chad Michael Murray, who is a Buffalo Bills fan, wrote, "Congrats brother!!! 👏❤️," while Hunter McGrady added, "🥹 so gorgeous! congratulations!!!! ❤️."
Serena Williams added, "omg I love you," while Eiza González stated: "Off she goes!! ❤️🥹👰."
The pair typically tend to keep their romance out of the spotlight, but in 2023, he was asked about being photographed with Steinfeld on vacation.
“The fact that anybody cares about that still blows my mind,” Allen, who was previously with Brittany Williams for eight years prior to dating Steinfeld, said on the “Pardon My Take” podcast.
In February 2024, a source confirmed to People that the pair's relationship wasn't a fling.
"They always planned to spend more time together after his season ended. Things have been going really well," the insider explained after the 2023-2024 NFL season came to an end.
"They’re both very family-oriented and driven, and they want to protect their relationship and keep it private. They’ve been on the same page with all of that," the confidante noted. "Hailee’s in a great place and would love to settle down if it’s with the right guy."
The pair later went Instagram official in July when they went to Paris, France, for a getaway.
In September, Steinfeld touched upon her romance while talking to Beau Society.
"I get to watch my favorite person continue to make NFL history every week, [and] we’re just a few weeks away from drastic temperature drops [in Buffalo], where you’ll find me drinking hot chocolate bundled in vintage Bills gear," the brunette beauty gushed in reference to Allen and his team.
As OK! previously reported, an insider said the duo were likely end game.
"Hailee and Josh are super serious about each other," an insider told Life & Style. "They’ve made a home together in Buffalo."