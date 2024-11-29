Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen Are Engaged After More Than 1 Year of Dating

Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen are engaged!

The actress, 27, shared a photo from the proposal on Friday, November 29, via Instagram.

"♾️ 11•22•24 ♾️," the brunette babe, who was first linked to the football star, 28, in 2023, captioned a snapshot of her man getting down on one knee in front of the water.

The romantic proposal took place in front of a flower arch as the "Love Myself" songstress kissed her new fiancé.