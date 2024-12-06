Josh Allen Admits He Was 'Very Nervous' for 'Special' Hailee Steinfeld Proposal: 'It Was Hard to Keep Secrets'

Josh Allen revealed he had some butterflies before asking Hailee Steinfeld an important question.

“I was very nervous. I think I was most nervous about you finding out about the proposal,” Allen, 28, revealed in the Friday, December 6, edition of Steinfeld’s “Beau Society” newsletter. “It was hard to keep secrets from you and have other people in your life keep secrets from you. Then, multiple times throughout the day a song would come on and I would tear up thinking about how special our day was going to be.”