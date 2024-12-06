or
Josh Allen Admits He Was 'Very Nervous' for 'Special' Hailee Steinfeld Proposal: 'It Was Hard to Keep Secrets'

Josh Allen shared details about how he proposed to Hailee Steinfeld.

Dec. 6 2024, Published 5:04 p.m. ET

Josh Allen revealed he had some butterflies before asking Hailee Steinfeld an important question.

“I was very nervous. I think I was most nervous about you finding out about the proposal,” Allen, 28, revealed in the Friday, December 6, edition of Steinfeld’s “Beau Society” newsletter. “It was hard to keep secrets from you and have other people in your life keep secrets from you. Then, multiple times throughout the day a song would come on and I would tear up thinking about how special our day was going to be.”

The pair got engaged on November 22.

As OK! previously reported, the athlete, 27, got down on his knee on November 22 in a beautiful setting.

“I said, ‘I couldn’t wait any longer.’ I said, ‘I can’t wait to start a family with you,’” Allen recalled. “I said your full name, and I asked you very nicely. I said please.”

Josh Allen said he was 'relieved' once his lady said yes.

After the actress said "yes," the Buffalo Bills star felt "relieved."

“You were extremely surprised, you said yes, and that was all that mattered to me. And the sun was out,” Allen gushed. “It feels unbelievable to be engaged to someone who is so special and loving and caring and gorgeous and fun and happy.”

The duo started dating in 2023.

Allen said he was worried that his lady would find out about his plan.

“We woke up and were getting ready for brunch and you jumped on the bed and said, ‘Can we get married already?!? What are you waiting for??!’” he recalled. “I replied, ‘Just give me a little more time.’ Little did you know I was about to propose to you.”

The actress called the proposal the 'most magical day of her life.'

The brunette beauty, who first got together with Allen in 2023, gushed about the special day in her Friday, December 6, newsletter.

“I’m engaged!! All the happy tears have just barely dried,” the Pitch Perfect 2, who called Allen's proposal "the most magical day of [her] life," wrote in the introduction. “Whenever we tell the story, look back at photos, or even say, ‘We’re engaged’ or ‘We’re getting married,’ I start crying.”

She added, “While I can’t wait to tell you more about the day and things we’re planning, I’m not ready quite yet. I have to hold this close for a little while longer.”

As OK! previously reported, Steinfeld captioned a snapshot of her man getting down on one knee in front of the water on November 29, writing, "♾️ 11•22•24 ♾️."

Of course, people were thrilled for the duo.

Chad Michael Murray, who is a Buffalo Bills fan, wrote, "Congrats brother!!! 👏❤️," while Hunter McGrady added, "🥹 so gorgeous! congratulations!!!! ❤️."

Serena Williams added, "omg I love you," while Eiza González stated: "Off she goes!! ❤️🥹👰."

