Hailee Steinfeld Finally Goes Instagram Official With Boyfriend Josh Allen After More Than 1 Year of Dating: See the PDA-Filled Photos
Hailee Steinfeld seems to have an extra glow ever since falling in love with her boyfriend, Josh Allen.
The famed actress finally debuted her relationship on social media, going Instagram official with the Buffalo Bills quarterback on Thursday, October 31.
"Welcome to the showdown… 🎪🎟️🎡🎠 @beausociety issue #13 out today 👻💌 Happy Halloween xooxxo," Steinfeld — who started dating Allen in May 2023 — captioned the series of snaps, referencing the spooky soirée they hosted on Monday, October 28, and the Bumblebee star's weekly newsletter.
Steinfeld and Allen were dressed as circus ringmasters, with one of the photos showcasing the lovebirds kissing one another on the lips as the NFL star playfully covered up their smooch with his hat.
In the comments section of the 27-year-old's post, fans gushed over the celebrity pairing — with many thrilled to see the duo still going strong after more than one year together.
"Josh Allen may not win a Super Bowl with the Bills but he sure has won at life," one social media user quipped, as another admirer gushed: "Josh Allen is so lucky to have Hailee by his side😘💞❤. They are such a cute couple."
A third person declared, "best couple in the NFL and it’s not even close," which could be a controversial statement if you ask fans of Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and his pop star girlfriend, Taylor Swift.
The Hawkeye actress posting her relationship for the first time comes after she was spotted looking stunning in Los Angeles earlier this week during a solo night out.
The brunette beauty was dressed in a classic pair of light-wash denim jeans, which she paired with a white T-shirt and a trendy dark blazer, as seen in photos obtained by a news publication.
Steinfeld held onto her cell phone and accessorized with gold jewelry from Pura Vida.
While Thursday marked Steinfeld's Instagram debut of her romance, it isn't the first time she's spoken about Allen, 28, publicly.
During a September issue of her newsletter, Beau Society, the True Grit actress opened up about how excited she was that football season had started back up again.
"I get to watch my favorite person continue to make NFL history every week, [and] we’re just a few weeks away from drastic temperature drops [in Buffalo], where you’ll find me drinking hot chocolate bundled in vintage Bills gear," Steinfeld gushed of the upstate New York-based team and their all-star quarterback.
And while Steinfeld waited until Halloween to hard launch her relationship on Instagram, Allen had already done so back in July when the two traveled to Paris together for vacation.
