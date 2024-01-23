Taylor Swift Tips Buffalo Bills Stadium Worker $100 After Chiefs Playoff Win: See Their Sweet Selfie
She is Miss Americana, after all.
Taylor Swift's kindness was once again put on full display after her recent trip to upstate New York over the weekend to cheer on her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, and the Kansas City Chiefs during their away game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday night, January 21.
Following the Chiefs playoff victory, one of Highmark Stadium's employees shared a wholesome interaction she had with the generous pop star, revealing Swift tipped her with a $100 bill at one point during the fun-filled evening.
"She’s a sweetie pie. Very down to earth," Jerris Rainey, a ticket taker in the Toyota Club at the venue, informed 7 News Buffalo on Monday night, January 22.
"I just wanted to just see her, and she, you know, she stopped, and she asked me if I worked at the stadium," the staffer recalled of her unforgettable interaction with the 12-time Grammy winner.
Rainey continued: "I said yes, and she asked if she could give me a tip. She gave me $100 and then she asked if I wanted to take a picture with her and I said yes."
The worker and Swift — both bundled up for the winter weather — posed close together for the photo.
Rainey, who was dressed in a tan hooded puffer jacket, couldn't help but show her pearly whites as she sported a huge smile across her face, while Swift flaunted her classic red lipstick as she softly smiled for the sweet selfie.
This isn't the first time Swift's small acts of kindness during NFL games were revealed to the public.
Just last month, a photo went viral of Swift with her hands full of cash, as she peeked her head through what appeared to be an employee-only entrance while handing out tips to food runners during the Kansas City Chiefs away game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass.
At the same game, the "Enchanted" singer's father, Scott Swift, handed out his daughter's leftover birthday cake to fans in a neighboring VIP suite.
After Taylor's most recent tipping spree, fans took to social media to applaud the "Love Story" singer's kind gestures.
"I don’t consider myself a Swiftie, exactly, but I do think she’s a fabulous person. Travis, don’t mess this up!" one user wrote via X (formerly named Twitter), while another gushed: "She always does this. Asking people if they wanna take a picture with her knowing some people are too shy to ask one. Sweetie pie."
"I would die! Or cry! Or both!" a third admirer quipped, as a fourth joked, "if Taylor Swift asked if she could give me a tip I’d probably be like 'no I swear this is more than enough for me.'"