Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen Are 'Super Serious About Each Other': 'They’ve Made a Home Together in Buffalo'
Hailee Steinfeld is an NFL WAG — and she'd like to keep it that way!
The Hawkeye star is the proud girlfriend of Josh Allen, and according to a source, things seem to be heating up between the actress and the Buffalo Bills quarterback.
"Hailee and Josh are super serious about each other," an insider recently spilled to a news publication. "They’ve made a home together in Buffalo."
While the couple has kept somewhat private when it comes to showing off their relationship on social media, their romance definitely hasn't been a secret — especially after Allen, 28, went Instagram official with Steinfeld, 27, during their Paris vacation in July.
Steinfeld has subtly talked about her life with Allen, too, opening up during a September issue of her newsletter, Beau Society, about how excited she was that football season had started back up again.
"I get to watch my favorite person continue to make NFL history every week, [and] we’re just a few weeks away from drastic temperature drops [in Buffalo], where you’ll find me drinking hot chocolate bundled in vintage Bills gear," the brunette beauty gushed in reference to Allen and his team.
- 'They Are Very Happy Together': Shailene Woodley Is Aaron Rodgers' Fiancée, Insiders Confirm
- Following A Long-Distance Love Affair, Newly Engaged Aaron Rodgers & Shailene Woodley Are Ready For A 'Vacation Or Two'
- 'I Love It': 'Modern Family' Star Eric Stonestreet Says Travis Kelce 'Seems Happy' With Taylor Swift
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
The lovebirds were first linked romantically in May 2023, when Allen was spotted with his arm around Steinfeld in New York City.
Steinfeld and the all-star athlete didn't make their first public appearance together until October 2023 at the NHL's Buffalo Sabres' season-opener against the New York Rangers.
In February 2024, a source confirmed to People that the pair's relationship wasn't a fling.
"They always planned to spend more time together after his season ended. Things have been going really well," the insider explained after the 2023-2024 NFL season came to an end, with Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs winning the Super Bowl for the second year in a row.
"They’re both very family-oriented and driven, and they want to protect their relationship and keep it private. They’ve been on the same page with all of that," the confidante noted. "Hailee’s in a great place and would love to settle down if it’s with the right guy."
While Allen appears to be happy and in love with Steinfeld, he hasn't been too thrilled with the public's interest in their high-profile relationship.
"The fact that anybody cares about that still blows my mind," Allen declared during a guest appearance on the "Pardon My Take" podcast after being asked about the heightened level of interest in his relationship compared to that of the average couple.
Allen then called out paparazzi for invading his personal space when out with Steinfeld in public.
"I just felt this gross feeling — insecurity, no privacy," he said, referring to the time he found photographers hiding out "on a boat" to snap pictures of the duo.
Life & Style spoke to a source about Allen and Steinfeld's romance.