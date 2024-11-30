Josh Allen's Ex Brittany Williams Claims She Was 'Hacked' Following Hailee Steinfeld Proposal
Did Brittany Williams diss her ex — or did the hacker?
On Friday, November 29, Josh Allen's ex-girlfriend claimed she was "hacked" just after the Buffalo Bills quarterback, 28, announced his engagement to Hailee Steinfeld on social media.
“My accounts have been hacked several times tonight. Trying to get it resolved. If anyone has any tips, please lmk,” Williams penned on her Instagram Story.
The message came shortly after fans discovered the brunette beauty — who dated Allen for about ten years before their split in early 2023 — had made a snarky comment about her ex in her comments section.
“Haven’t found the next pro athlete yet????” one person penned under one of her uploads, to which she said, “Luckily, my boyfriend owns a team and doesn’t play for one. Don’t have to be with another brain-dead CTE athlete.”
Williams was referring to a disease common in football players, which is a brain disorder that causes nerve cells in the brain to die, according to the Cleveland Clinic.
As OK! previously reported, the actress and the NFL star announced they are taking the next step in their relationship after getting together in spring 2023.
"♾️ 11•22•24 ♾️," the singer, 27, captioned a snapshot of her man getting down on one knee in front of a flower arch on the water.
The image showed the "Love Myself" songstress kissing her new fiancé while surrounded by flowers and jars of sand.
Many of the couple’s famous friends were overjoyed to see the news.
Chad Michael Murray, who is a Buffalo Bills fan, penned, "Congrats, brother!!! 👏❤️," while Hunter McGrady wrote, "So gorgeous! Congratulations!!!! ❤️."
Serena Williams shared, "Omg I love you," as Eiza González added: "Off she goes!! ❤️👰."
While the duo has largely kept their romance out of the spotlight, in 2023, Allen spoke about getting photographed with Steinfeld on vacation.
“The fact that anybody cares about that still blows my mind,” the athlete said on the “Pardon My Take” podcast.
In September, Steinfeld spilled about her boo to Beau Society.
"I get to watch my favorite person continue to make NFL history every week, [and] we’re just a few weeks away from drastic temperature drops [in Buffalo], where you’ll find me drinking hot chocolate bundled in vintage Bills gear," she shared.
In February of this year, a source told People that the pair's romance wasn't a fling.
"They always planned to spend more time together after his season ended. Things have been going really well," the insider stated at the time.
"They’re both very family-oriented and driven, and they want to protect their relationship and keep it private. They’ve been on the same page with all of that," the source continued. "Hailee’s in a great place and would love to settle down if it’s with the right guy."