What Is Hailee Steinfeld's Net Worth? How the Actress and Singer Made Her Millions

The star made the majority of her cash through her successful acting career, but she's also earned big bucks from singing.

Steinfeld — who recently got engaged to NFL quarterback Josh Allen, also 28 — is known for her appearances in 2013’s Ender's Game, 2013’s Begin Again and 2015’s Pitch Perfect 2. The brunette beauty was also nominated for an Oscar as Mattie Ross in 2010's True Grit when she was only 14 years old.