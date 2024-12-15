or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Hailee Steinfeld
OK LogoNEWS

What Is Hailee Steinfeld's Net Worth? How the Actress and Singer Made Her Millions

Photo of Hailee Steinfeld.
Source: MEGA

Hailee Steinfeld was chosen to be the face of fashion brand Miu Miu in 2011.

By:

Dec. 15 2024, Published 12:05 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Hailee Steinfeld has quite a large pocketbook!

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the singer and actress, 28, is worth a whopping $25 million.

Article continues below advertisement
hailee steinfeld net worth actress singer made millions
Source: MEGA

Hailee Steinfeld is worth a whopping $25 million.

Article continues below advertisement

The star made the majority of her cash through her successful acting career, but she's also earned big bucks from singing.

Steinfeld — who recently got engaged to NFL quarterback Josh Allen, also 28 — is known for her appearances in 2013’s Ender's Game, 2013’s Begin Again and 2015’s Pitch Perfect 2. The brunette beauty was also nominated for an Oscar as Mattie Ross in 2010's True Grit when she was only 14 years old.

Article continues below advertisement

After her True Grit role established her critical acclaim, Steinfeld starred in 2016’s cult classic The Edge of Seventeen, which earned her a Golden Globe nomination. She later took on a role in 2018’s Bumblebee and did voice acting for 2018’s Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

In addition to acting in films, Steinfeld portrayed Emily Dickinson in Apple TV+'s Dickinson from 2019-2021 and became a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Kate Bishop in 2021’s Hawkeye.

Article continues below advertisement
hailee steinfeld net worth actress singer made millions
Source: MEGA

Hailee Steinfeld starred in 'Ender's Game,' 'Begin Again' and 'Pitch Perfect 2.'

Article continues below advertisement

On top of her success as an actress, Steinfeld dabbles in pop music, as after impressing execs with her voice in Pitch Perfect 2 by singing the track "Flashlight," she signed a contract with Republic Records.

She went on to release her debut single, "Love Myself," and later dropped her first EP, Haiz. Off the project, her songs "Starving" and "Most Girls" got a ton of airplay.

“Starving” was particularly successful, as it reached platinum in the United States and the U.K., double platinum in Australia and triple platinum in Canada.

MORE ON:
Hailee Steinfeld

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Steinfeld went on to collaborate with artists like Joe Jonas and Cole Whittle. Her latest song, “Capital Letters,” was released in 2018 on the Fifty Shades Freed soundtrack.

Steinfeld also made money by being the face of luxury brand Miu Miu in 2011.

Article continues below advertisement
hailee steinfeld net worth actress singer made millions
Source: MEGA

Hailee Steinfeld's song 'Starving' went platinum in the United States and the U.K. and went double platinum in Australia.

Article continues below advertisement

All of Steinfeld’s achievements allowed her to buy valuable property in 2021, as she purchased an $8 million home in Encino, Calif.

As OK! previously reported, Steinfeld has been making headlines as of late for her adorable relationship with her new fiancé.

Article continues below advertisement

After the couple announced their engagement via Instagram on November 29, Allen revealed he was anxious before popping the question to Steinfeld, whom he started dating in 2023.

I was very nervous. I think I was most nervous about you finding out about the proposal,” he said in the December 6 edition of the model’s “Beau Society” newsletter. “It was hard to keep secrets from you and have other people in your life keep secrets from you. Then, multiple times throughout the day, a song would come on, and I would tear up thinking about how special our day was going to be.”

Article continues below advertisement
hailee steinfeld net worth actress singer made millions
Source: @joshallenqb/Instagram

Hailee Steinfeld recently got engaged to Josh Allen, who is worth a shocking $70 million.

“I said, ‘I couldn’t wait any longer.’ I said, ‘I can’t wait to start a family with you,’” Allen remembered of his dreamy proposal. “I said your full name, and I asked you very nicely. I said please.”

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.