What Is Hailee Steinfeld's Net Worth? How the Actress and Singer Made Her Millions
Hailee Steinfeld has quite a large pocketbook!
According to Celebrity Net Worth, the singer and actress, 28, is worth a whopping $25 million.
The star made the majority of her cash through her successful acting career, but she's also earned big bucks from singing.
Steinfeld — who recently got engaged to NFL quarterback Josh Allen, also 28 — is known for her appearances in 2013’s Ender's Game, 2013’s Begin Again and 2015’s Pitch Perfect 2. The brunette beauty was also nominated for an Oscar as Mattie Ross in 2010's True Grit when she was only 14 years old.
After her True Grit role established her critical acclaim, Steinfeld starred in 2016’s cult classic The Edge of Seventeen, which earned her a Golden Globe nomination. She later took on a role in 2018’s Bumblebee and did voice acting for 2018’s Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.
In addition to acting in films, Steinfeld portrayed Emily Dickinson in Apple TV+'s Dickinson from 2019-2021 and became a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Kate Bishop in 2021’s Hawkeye.
On top of her success as an actress, Steinfeld dabbles in pop music, as after impressing execs with her voice in Pitch Perfect 2 by singing the track "Flashlight," she signed a contract with Republic Records.
She went on to release her debut single, "Love Myself," and later dropped her first EP, Haiz. Off the project, her songs "Starving" and "Most Girls" got a ton of airplay.
“Starving” was particularly successful, as it reached platinum in the United States and the U.K., double platinum in Australia and triple platinum in Canada.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Steinfeld went on to collaborate with artists like Joe Jonas and Cole Whittle. Her latest song, “Capital Letters,” was released in 2018 on the Fifty Shades Freed soundtrack.
Steinfeld also made money by being the face of luxury brand Miu Miu in 2011.
All of Steinfeld’s achievements allowed her to buy valuable property in 2021, as she purchased an $8 million home in Encino, Calif.
As OK! previously reported, Steinfeld has been making headlines as of late for her adorable relationship with her new fiancé.
After the couple announced their engagement via Instagram on November 29, Allen revealed he was anxious before popping the question to Steinfeld, whom he started dating in 2023.
“I was very nervous. I think I was most nervous about you finding out about the proposal,” he said in the December 6 edition of the model’s “Beau Society” newsletter. “It was hard to keep secrets from you and have other people in your life keep secrets from you. Then, multiple times throughout the day, a song would come on, and I would tear up thinking about how special our day was going to be.”
“I said, ‘I couldn’t wait any longer.’ I said, ‘I can’t wait to start a family with you,’” Allen remembered of his dreamy proposal. “I said your full name, and I asked you very nicely. I said please.”