or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Hailey Bieber
OK LogoNEWS

Hailey Bieber Flaunts Her Toned Tummy in Tiny Polka Dot Shorts for Vacation Selfie

hailey bieber toned tummy polka dots
Source: MEGA;@haileybieber/Instagram

Hailey Bieber flaunted her toned tummy in a sunny vacation selfie, wearing tiny polka dot shorts.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Dec. 23 2025, Updated 10:00 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Hailey Bieber is fully in vacation mode!

The model and Rhode Beauty founder gave fans a peek at her fit figure while posting a bright mirror selfie to her Instagram Stories.

Even though it is December, Bieber looked like she was deep in summer, casually lifting her soft yellow T-shirt to show off her toned stomach. She paired the laid-back top with ultra-short white polka-dot ruffle shorts, keeping the look playful and effortless.

Article continues below advertisement
image of Hailey Bieber shared a sunny mirror selfie during a warm getaway.
Source: @haileybieber/Instagram

Hailey Bieber shared a sunny mirror selfie during a warm getaway.

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement

She added a fun finishing touch with a black-and-white Playboy Hello Kitty baseball cap while snapping the photo on her phone. In the reflection, floor-to-ceiling windows revealed a crystal-blue ocean and beachside loungers, making it clear she was soaking up a warm coastal escape.

Article continues below advertisement

Bieber later shared another Story featuring husband Justin Bieber.

The singer appeared relaxed in a blue T-shirt that read, “Brain is for lovers,” offering fans a rare glimpse into the couple’s low-key vacation time together.

Article continues below advertisement
image of The Rhode founder showed off her toned stomach in polka-dot shorts.
Source: @haileybieber/Instagram

The Rhode founder showed off her toned stomach in polka-dot shorts.

Article continues below advertisement

The posts appear to come from the couple’s recent trip to Japan, which Hailey shared earlier this month. Calling it her favorite city, she previously posted photos from the getaway with the caption, “👔🗼🇯🇵 best city.”

The trip was also a family affair, as the couple brought along their 1-year-old son, Jack Blues.

MORE ON:
Hailey Bieber

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @lilbieber/Instagram
Article continues below advertisement

The cute moment comes months after Justin and Hailey celebrated their seventh wedding anniversary. At the time, Justin shared the values followed by “the Bieber family.”

One line read, "We value Longevity and a sustainable pace of life," while another stated, "We value Servanthood and making people feel like they can fly."

"We value INNOVATION and moving the human experience forward," was also listed, along with, "We value Generosity and graciously giving time, money, and respect to people on our path."

Article continues below advertisement
image of Justin Bieber appeared in a casual vacation photo with his wife.
Source: @haileybieber/Instagram

Justin Bieber appeared in a casual vacation photo with his wife.

Article continues below advertisement

Justin and Hailey tied the knot in a civil ceremony in New York City on September 13, 2018. Two months later, the Rhode founder updated her social media handle to Hailey Rhode Baldwin Bieber.

Hailey, 28, recently opened up about balancing motherhood, marriage, and her career in a new interview with GQ. "We’re just taking it a day at a time," she shared.

Article continues below advertisement
image of The couple recently traveled to Japan with their son, Jack Blues.
Source: MEGA

The couple recently traveled to Japan with their son, Jack Blues.

"We both feel very protective of our son and I don’t think that’s ever going to change, but our life is our life and it is really public, so I think we’re just going to cross every bridge that we need to when we get there," the beauty mogul continued.

She also revealed how supportive Justin has been of her growing beauty empire — and that he’s a fan of her products.

"My husband uses Rhode, and has since the beginning and loves it, and I have a lot of male friends that are obsessed with it and use it," she said.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.