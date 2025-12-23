Hailey Bieber Flaunts Her Toned Tummy in Tiny Polka Dot Shorts for Vacation Selfie

Article continues below advertisement

Hailey Bieber is fully in vacation mode! The model and Rhode Beauty founder gave fans a peek at her fit figure while posting a bright mirror selfie to her Instagram Stories. Even though it is December, Bieber looked like she was deep in summer, casually lifting her soft yellow T-shirt to show off her toned stomach. She paired the laid-back top with ultra-short white polka-dot ruffle shorts, keeping the look playful and effortless.

Source: @haileybieber/Instagram Hailey Bieber shared a sunny mirror selfie during a warm getaway.

She added a fun finishing touch with a black-and-white Playboy Hello Kitty baseball cap while snapping the photo on her phone. In the reflection, floor-to-ceiling windows revealed a crystal-blue ocean and beachside loungers, making it clear she was soaking up a warm coastal escape.

Bieber later shared another Story featuring husband Justin Bieber. The singer appeared relaxed in a blue T-shirt that read, “Brain is for lovers,” offering fans a rare glimpse into the couple’s low-key vacation time together.

Source: @haileybieber/Instagram The Rhode founder showed off her toned stomach in polka-dot shorts.

The posts appear to come from the couple’s recent trip to Japan, which Hailey shared earlier this month. Calling it her favorite city, she previously posted photos from the getaway with the caption, “👔🗼🇯🇵 best city.” The trip was also a family affair, as the couple brought along their 1-year-old son, Jack Blues.

The cute moment comes months after Justin and Hailey celebrated their seventh wedding anniversary. At the time, Justin shared the values followed by “the Bieber family.” One line read, "We value Longevity and a sustainable pace of life," while another stated, "We value Servanthood and making people feel like they can fly." "We value INNOVATION and moving the human experience forward," was also listed, along with, "We value Generosity and graciously giving time, money, and respect to people on our path."

Source: @haileybieber/Instagram Justin Bieber appeared in a casual vacation photo with his wife.

Justin and Hailey tied the knot in a civil ceremony in New York City on September 13, 2018. Two months later, the Rhode founder updated her social media handle to Hailey Rhode Baldwin Bieber. Hailey, 28, recently opened up about balancing motherhood, marriage, and her career in a new interview with GQ. "We’re just taking it a day at a time," she shared.

Source: MEGA The couple recently traveled to Japan with their son, Jack Blues.