Hailey Bieber Goes Braless in Tiny White Bralette in Cheeky New Photos

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Hailey Bieber is keeping it cool, casual — and just a little bit daring. The model took to Instagram to drop a series of effortlessly chic photos, including a mirror selfie that instantly grabbed fans’ attention. In the shot, Bieber posed in what looked like a bathroom, wearing a tiny white bralette that showed off her toned figure.

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Source: @haileybieber/Instagram Hailey Bieber shared new photos on Instagram.

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With her hair styled in a soft, natural blowout and minimal makeup highlighting her features, the Rhode founder leaned into a clean, understated vibe. She kept accessories simple with classic hoop earrings and flashed her signature manicure while snapping the pic. She captioned the post: “different faces and places 🌻.”

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Justin Bieber’s wife also included a sweet, faceless photo with their son, Jack Blues Bieber, as she bundled up in a brown puffy jacket. The carousel didn’t stop there — Hailey also shared a mix of selfies showing off different hairstyles, switching between blonde and brunette looks.

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The post comes just weeks after Hailey stepped out at the Fanatics Flag Football Classic in Los Angeles alongside her musician husband. For the sporty outing, the beauty mogul mixed casual and elevated pieces, pairing relaxed denim with heeled thong flip-flops.

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Source: @haileybieber/Instagram The Rhode founder wore a tiny white bralette in one selfie.

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She styled faded straight-leg jeans with a small V-neck tank and layered it with a lacy black cardigan. To finish the look, she added sunglasses and carried a sleek black leather clutch. Behind the scenes, the couple appears to be stronger than ever. A source recently revealed that Hailey has been by Justin’s side as he worked on his latest album, Swag. “Hailey was with Justin through all of it, from rehearsals to studio time and Grammys week,” the insider shared with People. “She’s been right there throughout and watched him build the album from the ground up. She was so proud seeing his vision come to light onstage.”

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Source: MEGA Hailey Bieber was by her husband's side while he recorded 'Swag.'

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According to the source, the pair is “in such a strong place right now,” noting that Justin “feels deeply supported.” Another insider echoed that sentiment, revealing how excited the couple was to attend the Grammys together on February 1.

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Source: MEGA The model 'loves' watching her husband perform, a source dished.