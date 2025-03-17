Justin Bieber Admits He Feels a Lot of 'Hate' From All the 'Hurt' He's Experienced: 'I Have Been Drowning'
Justin Bieber opened up to his Instagram followers over the weekend with a cryptic post.
On Sunday, March 16, the pop star, 31, took to social media with a message about having bottled up hate amid fans' concerns over his mental health and speculation about his marriage to wife Hailey Bieber, 28.
"I was always told when I was a kid not to hate," said Justin, who was just 15 years old when he rose to fame. "But it made me feel like I wasn’t allowed to have it and so I didn’t tell anyone I’ve had it."
"Which made me feel like I have been drowning feeling unsafe to acknowledge it," he admitted, noting his thoughts that hate can only be let go "by first acknowledging it’s there."
The "Baby" singer concluded: "How couldn’t we feel hate from all of the hurt we have experienced?"
Just last week, Justin again addressed his Instagram followers as he confessed: "People told me my whole life 'wow Justin u deserve that' and I personally have always felt unworthy."
"Like I was a fraud, Like when people told me I deserve something, it made me feel sneaky like, d--- if only they knew my thoughts," he declared. "How judgmental I am, how selfish I really am. They wouldn't be saying this. I say all this to say, if you feel sneaky, welcome to the club. I definitely feel unequipped and unqualified most days."
Justin's meaningful messages come as he and Hailey face constant speculation about their marriage.
The lovebirds have been at the center of breakup rumors since their relationship began almost a decade ago.
While Justin and Hailey haven't shown any blaring signs of marital struggles after tying the knot in 2018, social media trolls have never stopped spreading gossip of a potential split between the two.
In the months since Justin and Hailey welcomed their first child together, a baby boy named Jack Blues Bieber, in August 2024, haters online have expressed concerns over the "Peaches" singer's well-being.
While a rep denied allegations about Justin taking prescription pills or any hard drugs, fans haven't approved of him frequently posting photos and videos of himself smoking weed and appearing distressed.
Still, Justin's team has insisted the past year has simply been "very transformative for him as he ended several close friendships and business relationships that no longer served him."
His rep claimed negative narratives about Justin's mental and physical health have been "exhausting and pitiful and shows that despite the obvious truth, people are committed to keeping negative, salacious, harmful narratives alive."