or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Justin Bieber
OK LogoNEWS

Justin Bieber Admits He Feels a Lot of 'Hate' From All the 'Hurt' He's Experienced: 'I Have Been Drowning'

Photo of Justin Bieber.
Source: MEGA

Justin Bieber took to social media with another cryptic message.

By:

March 17 2025, Published 9:40 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Justin Bieber opened up to his Instagram followers over the weekend with a cryptic post.

On Sunday, March 16, the pop star, 31, took to social media with a message about having bottled up hate amid fans' concerns over his mental health and speculation about his marriage to wife Hailey Bieber, 28.

Article continues below advertisement
justin bieber hate drowning hurt instagram post message
Source: MEGA

The pop star admitted to fans that he has a lot of bottled up hate.

Article continues below advertisement

"I was always told when I was a kid not to hate," said Justin, who was just 15 years old when he rose to fame. "But it made me feel like I wasn’t allowed to have it and so I didn’t tell anyone I’ve had it."

"Which made me feel like I have been drowning feeling unsafe to acknowledge it," he admitted, noting his thoughts that hate can only be let go "by first acknowledging it’s there."

Article continues below advertisement
justin bieber hate drowning hurt instagram post message
Source: MEGA

Justin Bieber's fans have expressed concerns about his well-being in recent months.

Article continues below advertisement

The "Baby" singer concluded: "How couldn’t we feel hate from all of the hurt we have experienced?"

Just last week, Justin again addressed his Instagram followers as he confessed: "People told me my whole life 'wow Justin u deserve that' and I personally have always felt unworthy."

Article continues below advertisement
justin bieber hate drowning hurt instagram post message
Source: MEGA

Justin Bieber and his wife, Hailey, constantly face speculation about their marriage.

MORE ON:
Justin Bieber

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

"Like I was a fraud, Like when people told me I deserve something, it made me feel sneaky like, d--- if only they knew my thoughts," he declared. "How judgmental I am, how selfish I really am. They wouldn't be saying this. I say all this to say, if you feel sneaky, welcome to the club. I definitely feel unequipped and unqualified most days."

Justin's meaningful messages come as he and Hailey face constant speculation about their marriage.

Article continues below advertisement

The lovebirds have been at the center of breakup rumors since their relationship began almost a decade ago.

While Justin and Hailey haven't shown any blaring signs of marital struggles after tying the knot in 2018, social media trolls have never stopped spreading gossip of a potential split between the two.

Article continues below advertisement
justin bieber hate drowning hurt instagram post message
Source: MEGA

Justin and Hailey Bieber welcomed a baby boy named Jack in August 2024.

Article continues below advertisement

In the months since Justin and Hailey welcomed their first child together, a baby boy named Jack Blues Bieber, in August 2024, haters online have expressed concerns over the "Peaches" singer's well-being.

While a rep denied allegations about Justin taking prescription pills or any hard drugs, fans haven't approved of him frequently posting photos and videos of himself smoking weed and appearing distressed.

Still, Justin's team has insisted the past year has simply been "very transformative for him as he ended several close friendships and business relationships that no longer served him."

His rep claimed negative narratives about Justin's mental and physical health have been "exhausting and pitiful and shows that despite the obvious truth, people are committed to keeping negative, salacious, harmful narratives alive."

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.