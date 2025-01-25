or
Justin and Hailey Bieber's New Son Jack Has 'Brought Them Closer Together' After Divorce Rumors Swirl

hailey bieber justin together divorce rumors
Source: @haileybieber/Instagram

Justin and Hailey Bieber's son, Jack Blues Bieber, has 'brought them closer together,' a source said.

By:

Jan. 25 2025, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

Hailey and Justin Bieber welcomed their son, Jack Blues Bieber, into their lives in August 2024, and they couldn't be happier.

“Jack’s brought them closer together,” said a source, “but new parenthood is hard on all couples.”

Still, “they want the world to know they are very much together," the insider dished.

hailey bieber justin together divorce rumors
Source: @haileybieber/Instagram

The pair welcomed their son, Jack, in August 2024.

As OK! previously reported, the pair, who got married in 2018, sparked split rumors when users noticed he unfollowed Hailey.

The “Love Me” vocalist later addressed the situation, clarifying in a now-deleted Instagram Story, “Someone went on my account and unfollowed my wife. S--- is getting suss out here.”

hailey bieber justin together divorce rumors
Source: @haileybieber/Instagram

The duo got married in 2018.

With their recent social media posts, “they’re setting the record straight,” said the source. “They want the world to know they are very much together.”

“Their relationship has been scrutinized since the beginning,” the source added. “It was a lot to deal with in those early days, especially for Hailey, who felt a lot of insecurity over constant comparisons” to his ex Selena Gomez.

hailey bieber justin together divorce rumors
Source: @haileybieber/Instagram

Justin Bieber claimed he was hacked after his account unfollowed Hailey Bieber on Instagram.

Over the years, the pop star, 30, "has not been in the best headspace, but he’s continued to work through a lot and Hailey’s supported him,” the insider revealed. “She’s been a rock, and really shown a lot of strength amid adversity.”

“In the past, he’s asked her to work less and stay home more, but it just wasn’t making her happy,” explained the source. “The biggest shift for them has been finding a balance. She still goes out, travels and explores work opportunities, even when that doesn’t align with what Justin wants. He’s realized things are better when he doesn’t try to hold her back.”

hailey bieber justin together divorce rumors
Source: @haileybieber/Instagram

Hailey Bieber said the pair are 'happy' together.

For her part, the model, 28, previously said she's over fans speculating about her marriage.

"People have made me feel so bad about my relationship since day one," she told W Magazine in July 2024. "'Oh, they're falling apart. They hate each other. They're getting divorced.'”

“It's like people don't want to believe that we're happy,” she continued. “I used to try to act like it hurts less and less. I've tried to think that you get used to it at a certain point, that this is what's going to be said and this is how people are going to be. But I realize that it doesn't actually ever hurt any less."

Life & Style spoke to the source.

