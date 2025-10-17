or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Hailey Bieber
OK LogoNEWS

Hailey Bieber Criticized for Not Finishing High School Because She 'Got Lazy': 'The Power of Privilege'

Photo of Hailey Bieber.
Source: MEGA

Hailey Bieber previously said she regrets not finishing high school.

Profile Image

Oct. 17 2025, Published 2:48 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Hailey Bieber didn't need to graduate high school to become a billionaire.

The model received backlash from social media users after a video of her interview with Wall Street Journal went viral on TikTok.

In the clip, Bieber, who was homeschooled starting in eighth grade, confessed she simply didn't finish her senior year because she "got lazy."

Article continues below advertisement

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Image of Hailey Bieber is still 'proud' of what she's accomplished despite not graduating high school.
Source: @wallstreetjournal/TikTok

Hailey Bieber is still 'proud' of what she's accomplished despite not graduating high school.

"I wouldn’t sit here and tell anybody to bet on that," she said regarding the decision to drop out of high school.

Noting it "obviously did work out" for her, Bieber admitted, "I'm really proud of myself that I have accomplished what I have without having finished high school."

Article continues below advertisement

Hailey Bieber Wishes She Finished High School

Source: @wallstreetjournal/TikTok

Hailey Bieber addressed being a high school dropout during a recent interview.

"I just wish that I had finished it because I was so close — I think that's what it was too," she explained. "I was like a senior in high school, I was almost done, I got lazy and I was like, 'Why am I doing this? I have a job. I'm not gonna finish.' But I wish I did."

Article continues below advertisement

Hailey Bieber Slammed Over High School Dropout Comments

MORE ON:
Hailey Bieber

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Image of Hailey Bieber was homeschooled starting in the eighth grade.
Source: MEGA

Hailey Bieber was homeschooled starting in the eighth grade.

Bieber's remarks caused a bit of backlash in the comments section of the post, as many haters claimed it only "worked out" for the Rhode co-founder because she's a "nepo baby" who came from a wealthy, well-known family and married Justin Bieber — one of the biggest pop stars of her generation.

"'It worked out well' literally born rich 💀," one critic snubbed, as another complained, "'I got lazy.' 😑 I mean, she's been handed everything her entire life. She's never had to do anything."

Article continues below advertisement

Image of Hailey Bieber admitted she didn't finish high school because she 'got lazy.'
Source: MEGA

Hailey Bieber admitted she didn't finish high school because she 'got lazy.'

"It's OK because she was born with immense wealth and married into wealth. She didn't need to rely on intelligence or hard work because she had every advantage in the industry and the money," a third person claimed.

Meanwhile, a a fourth noted: "It would’ve been better if she acknowledged that the ONLY reason why she was successful despite not graduating HS is because she came from a famous family with connections. Hard work didn’t get her there."

Article continues below advertisement

Fans Jump to Hailey Bieber's Defense

Image of Hailey Bieber has been married to Justin Bieber since 2018.
Source: MEGA

Hailey Bieber has been married to Justin Bieber since 2018.

Fans of Hailey defended the mom-of-one, however, as many argued how not graduating high school shouldn't diminish the powerful businesswoman's success.

"Y'all saying blah blah blah about her, Hailey is more articulated and well eloquent and smart than most of y’all bashing her here. You can see this in the way she carries herself and answers questions!" a supporter declared.

"It doesn't matter, she still made herself a billionaire and married the biggest pop star in the world perioood 😌💗💗💗," another admirer added, as a third pointed out, "She literally said she REGRETS not finishing and said not to bet on being successful without a diploma and people are STILL hating on her."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.