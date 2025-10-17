Hailey Bieber Criticized for Not Finishing High School Because She 'Got Lazy': 'The Power of Privilege'
Oct. 17 2025, Published 2:48 p.m. ET
Hailey Bieber didn't need to graduate high school to become a billionaire.
The model received backlash from social media users after a video of her interview with Wall Street Journal went viral on TikTok.
In the clip, Bieber, who was homeschooled starting in eighth grade, confessed she simply didn't finish her senior year because she "got lazy."
"I wouldn’t sit here and tell anybody to bet on that," she said regarding the decision to drop out of high school.
Noting it "obviously did work out" for her, Bieber admitted, "I'm really proud of myself that I have accomplished what I have without having finished high school."
Hailey Bieber Wishes She Finished High School
"I just wish that I had finished it because I was so close — I think that's what it was too," she explained. "I was like a senior in high school, I was almost done, I got lazy and I was like, 'Why am I doing this? I have a job. I'm not gonna finish.' But I wish I did."
Hailey Bieber Slammed Over High School Dropout Comments
Bieber's remarks caused a bit of backlash in the comments section of the post, as many haters claimed it only "worked out" for the Rhode co-founder because she's a "nepo baby" who came from a wealthy, well-known family and married Justin Bieber — one of the biggest pop stars of her generation.
"'It worked out well' literally born rich 💀," one critic snubbed, as another complained, "'I got lazy.' 😑 I mean, she's been handed everything her entire life. She's never had to do anything."
"It's OK because she was born with immense wealth and married into wealth. She didn't need to rely on intelligence or hard work because she had every advantage in the industry and the money," a third person claimed.
Meanwhile, a a fourth noted: "It would’ve been better if she acknowledged that the ONLY reason why she was successful despite not graduating HS is because she came from a famous family with connections. Hard work didn’t get her there."
Fans Jump to Hailey Bieber's Defense
Fans of Hailey defended the mom-of-one, however, as many argued how not graduating high school shouldn't diminish the powerful businesswoman's success.
"Y'all saying blah blah blah about her, Hailey is more articulated and well eloquent and smart than most of y’all bashing her here. You can see this in the way she carries herself and answers questions!" a supporter declared.
"It doesn't matter, she still made herself a billionaire and married the biggest pop star in the world perioood 😌💗💗💗," another admirer added, as a third pointed out, "She literally said she REGRETS not finishing and said not to bet on being successful without a diploma and people are STILL hating on her."