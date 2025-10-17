Hailey Bieber Criticized for Not Finishing High School Because She 'Got Lazy': 'The Power of Privilege'

Article continues below advertisement

Hailey Bieber didn't need to graduate high school to become a billionaire. The model received backlash from social media users after a video of her interview with Wall Street Journal went viral on TikTok. In the clip, Bieber, who was homeschooled starting in eighth grade, confessed she simply didn't finish her senior year because she "got lazy."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @wallstreetjournal/TikTok Hailey Bieber is still 'proud' of what she's accomplished despite not graduating high school.

"I wouldn’t sit here and tell anybody to bet on that," she said regarding the decision to drop out of high school. Noting it "obviously did work out" for her, Bieber admitted, "I'm really proud of myself that I have accomplished what I have without having finished high school."

Article continues below advertisement

Hailey Bieber Wishes She Finished High School

@wallstreetjournal Rhode founder Hailey Bieber said she wishes she finished high school. 📷: Marili Andre for WSJ. Magazine HaileyBieber Bieber Rhode wsj wsjmagazine ♬ original sound - The Wall Street Journal - The Wall Street Journal Source: @wallstreetjournal/TikTok Hailey Bieber addressed being a high school dropout during a recent interview.

"I just wish that I had finished it because I was so close — I think that's what it was too," she explained. "I was like a senior in high school, I was almost done, I got lazy and I was like, 'Why am I doing this? I have a job. I'm not gonna finish.' But I wish I did."

Article continues below advertisement

Hailey Bieber Slammed Over High School Dropout Comments

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Source: MEGA Hailey Bieber was homeschooled starting in the eighth grade.

Bieber's remarks caused a bit of backlash in the comments section of the post, as many haters claimed it only "worked out" for the Rhode co-founder because she's a "nepo baby" who came from a wealthy, well-known family and married Justin Bieber — one of the biggest pop stars of her generation. "'It worked out well' literally born rich 💀," one critic snubbed, as another complained, "'I got lazy.' 😑 I mean, she's been handed everything her entire life. She's never had to do anything."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Hailey Bieber admitted she didn't finish high school because she 'got lazy.'

"It's OK because she was born with immense wealth and married into wealth. She didn't need to rely on intelligence or hard work because she had every advantage in the industry and the money," a third person claimed. Meanwhile, a a fourth noted: "It would’ve been better if she acknowledged that the ONLY reason why she was successful despite not graduating HS is because she came from a famous family with connections. Hard work didn’t get her there."

Article continues below advertisement

Fans Jump to Hailey Bieber's Defense

Source: MEGA Hailey Bieber has been married to Justin Bieber since 2018.