Business Babe! Hailey Bieber Heads Back to the Office After Welcoming Newborn Son Jack With Husband Justin: Photos
Hailey Bieber is a boss mama!
The brunette beauty proved she can do it all with a recent trip she took into the office of her Rhode Skin brand following the birth of her and husband Justin Bieber's newborn son, Jack.
"Business as usual," Hailey, 28, captioned the carousel of images shared to Instagram on Thursday, December 5 — which featured the mom-of-one glowing in corporate-styled couture.
One of the socialite's outfits showcased in the social media upload was a rich chocolate-colored matching blazer and skirt set. Hailey paired the vintage-looking ensemble with Rhode's lip holder phone case in a similar brown shade, a chic pair of sunglasses and her signature "B" diamond bubble necklace.
In another stunning snap, Hailey posed in a gray blazer — another apparent vintage find.
The Who's in My Bathroom? host additionally included some selfies, one of which showed the A-lister getting her makeup done and another featuring Hailey's hair pinned up in curlers on her head.
In the comments section of the post, fans gushed over Hailey — who has been married to Justin, 30, since 2018 — and her seemingly never-failing fashion choices.
"Working mom era! 👑❤️," one of the model's 53.9 million Instagram followers wrote, as another added, "Most stunning woman in the world."
"I’m in love with you and your husband 😍," a third admirer gushed of the businesswoman and the "Sorry" singer, while a fourth fan exclaimed: "Hailey, your aesthetic is like a warm hug ☕️. You never miss!!!"
Hailey took a brief break from social media in the moments leading up to and after giving birth to her and Justin's son, Jack, in August, however, she returned to her main feed with several new photos on October 1, alongside the caption, "It’s October and I’m someone’s Mom. 🎃."
The fan-favorite couple announced Hailey was pregnant with the duo's first child in May. At the time, she was roughly six months along.
Hailey later explained why she waited so long to reveal she was expecting during an interview published in July.
"I probably could have hid it until the end," she mentioned. "But I didn’t enjoy the stress of not being able to enjoy my pregnancy outwardly. I felt like I was hiding this big secret, and it didn’t feel good. I wanted the freedom to go out and live my life."
Hailey also opened up about struggling to deal with constant scrutiny from the public, noting: "People have made me feel so bad about my relationship since day one."
"'Oh, they’re falling apart. They hate each other. They’re getting divorced.' It’s like people don’t want to believe that we’re happy," she explained. "I used to try to act like it hurts less and less. I’ve tried to think that you get used to it at a certain point, that this is what’s going to be said and this is how people are going to be. But I realize that it doesn’t actually ever hurt any less."