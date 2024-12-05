Business Babe! Hailey Bieber Heads Back to the Office After Welcoming Newborn Son Jack With Husband Justin: Photos

"I probably could have hid it until the end," she mentioned. "But I didn’t enjoy the stress of not being able to enjoy my pregnancy outwardly. I felt like I was hiding this big secret, and it didn’t feel good. I wanted the freedom to go out and live my life."

Hailey also opened up about struggling to deal with constant scrutiny from the public, noting: "People have made me feel so bad about my relationship since day one."

"'Oh, they’re falling apart. They hate each other. They’re getting divorced.' It’s like people don’t want to believe that we’re happy," she explained. "I used to try to act like it hurts less and less. I’ve tried to think that you get used to it at a certain point, that this is what’s going to be said and this is how people are going to be. But I realize that it doesn’t actually ever hurt any less."