15 Celebrity Nepo Babies Who Were Born in 2024: Jack Blues Bieber, Eloise Samantha Grainge and More

"We are overjoyed by the arrival of our little ray of sunshine, Pierre Kerr Spiegel. We couldn't be more excited to welcome our fourth son into our family. Feeling so very blessed 🙏👼🌈🌻," Miranda Kerr captioned a photo of her son's blanket.

The Victoria's Secret angel also shares Hart and Myles with husband Evan Spiegel.

She welcomed Flynn during her previous marriage to Orlando Bloom.