15 Celebrity Nepo Babies Who Were Born in 2024: Jack Blues Bieber, Eloise Samantha Grainge and More

These celebrity nepo babies have been in the limelight since before they were even born!

Dec. 23 2024, Published 3:45 p.m. ET

Michael and Nicole Phelps: Nico Michael

michael and nicole phelps nico michael
Source: @m_phelps00/Instagram

Michael and Nicole Phelps are now parents to four children.

Olympian Michael Phelps and his wife, Nicole, welcomed their fourth baby in January.

"@mrs.nicolephelps and I wanna welcome Nico Michael Phelps to the world. Born on 1/16," the swimmer captioned the post.

Nick and Natalie Joy Viall: River Rose

nick and natalie joy viall river rose
Source: @nickviall/Instagram

Nick Viall and Natalie Joy wed in April.

On February 2, The Bachelor star Nick Viall and Natalie Joy confirmed the birth of their first child together, River Rose Viall.

"2-2-2024 named after Natalie's great grandmother and niece…the best part of life starts now 🦢🕊️☁️💗," the 44-year-old model captioned the collaborative Instagram post.

Adam Devine and Chloe Bridges: Beau

adam devine and chloe bridges beau
Source: @chloebridges/Instagram

Adam Devine and Chloe Bridges exchanged vows in October 2021.

Beau Devine, Adam DeVine and Chloe Bridges' first child, was born on February 16.

The 32-year-old Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam star wrote on Instagram, "Three weeks ago today our perfect little guy entered the world. I feel like someone took my heart out and replaced it with one that's 15 times bigger."

Evan Spiegel and Miranda Kerr: Pierre

evan spiegel and miranda kerr pierre
Source: @mirandakerr/Instagram

Evan Spiegel and Miranda Kerr started out as friends before they developed a romantic relationship.

"We are overjoyed by the arrival of our little ray of sunshine, Pierre Kerr Spiegel. We couldn't be more excited to welcome our fourth son into our family. Feeling so very blessed 🙏👼🌈🌻," Miranda Kerr captioned a photo of her son's blanket.

The Victoria's Secret angel also shares Hart and Myles with husband Evan Spiegel.

She welcomed Flynn during her previous marriage to Orlando Bloom.

Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse: Baby No. 1

robert pattinson and suki waterhouse baby no
Source: MEGA

Suki Waterhouse announced her pregnancy in November 2023.

In March, Suki Waterhouse confirmed she gave birth to her and Robert Pattinson's baby months after revealing her pregnancy in November 2023.

"welcome to the world angel ❤️," the Daisy Jones & The Six star shared on Instagram without revealing the infant's name.

Benji Madden and Cameron Diaz: Cardinal

benji madden and cameron diaz cardinal
Source: MEGA

Benji Madden and Cameron Diaz wed in January 2015 months after meeting at a May 2014 event.

Benji Madden and Cameron Diaz finally became parents to two children in March.

The Good Charlotte musician wrote in a post, "We are blessed and excited to announce the birth of our Son, Cardinal Madden❤️🙏He is awesome and We are all so happy he is here!"

To protect their baby's privacy, the couple revealed they will not share any pictures online.

"But he's a really cute ☺️," said the father-of-two. "We are feeling so blessed and grateful 🍀Sending much love from our fam to yours 🙏❤️Best wishes and Good Afternoon!! 🤘⚡️."

Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma: Townes Meadow Bair

hilary duff and matthew koma townes meadow bair
Source: @hilaryduff/Instagram

Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma tied the knot in 2019.

In a heartfelt Instagram post, Hilary Duff shared her natal story after she delivered baby Townes Meadow Bair via water birth.

"Now we know why she made us wait so long…She was perfecting those Cheeks!" the mom-of-four wrote. "I have been dreaming of holding you in my arms for months and the past 5 days of getting to know you, stare at you and smell you has been pure moments of magic. We all love you like you've been here all along beauty."

Steph and Ayesha Curry: Caius Chai

steph and ayesha curry caius chai
Source: @stephencurry30/Instagram

Steph and Ayesha Curry share four kids.

In a joint Instagram statement, Steph Curry and wife Ayesha confirmed their family became even bigger after the birth of baby Caius Chai on May 11.

"Our sweet baby boy decided to make an early arrival!! He's doing great and we are finally settling in at home as a family of 6! So grateful!" they wrote on Instagram.

Elliot and Sofia Richie-Grainge: Eloise Samantha

elliot and sofia richie grainge eloise samantha
Source: @sofiagrainge/Instagram

Elliot and Sofia Richie-Grainge exchanged vows in April 2023.

Sofia Richie-Grainge revealed she gave birth to her and Elliot Grainge's baby on May 20, calling it the "best day of my life."

Jenna Dewan and Steve Kazee: Rhiannon Lee Kathryn

jenna dewan and steve kazee rhiannon lee kathryn
Source: @jennadewan/Instagram

Jenna Dewan started dating Steve Kazee after her split from Channing Tatum.

On June 14, Rhiannon Lee Kathryn Kazee Jenna Dewan and Steve Kazee's second baby together — was born.

"From the moment you arrived, you have brought immense joy and love into our lives…your gentle grace, sweetness, and beauty have captivated our entire family. Our hearts are overflowing with love, and we are truly blessed by your presence. Welcome to our world baby girl 🤍," the Witches of East End star shared on Instagram.

Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker: Baby Boy

vanessa hudgens and cole tucker baby boy
Source: MEGA

Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker got hitched in December 2023.

TMZ confirmed in a July report that Vanessa Hudgens officially became a mom after she gave birth to her first baby with Cole Tucker. Other details about the child were not disclosed to the public.

Justin and Hailey Bieber: Jack Blues

justin and hailey bieber jack blues
Source: @justinbieber/Instagram

Justin and Hailey Bieber went through tough times due to rumors surrounding their marriage.

Justin Bieber and his wife, Hailey, welcomed baby Jack Blues on August 22.

John Mulaney and Olivia Munn: Méi June

john mulaney and olivia munn mei june
Source: @oliviamunn/Instagram

Olivia Munn was diagnosed with bilateral b----- cancer in April 2023.

On September 14, John Mulaney and Olivia Munn's second child, Méi June, was born via surrogate.

"I had so many profound emotions about not being able to carry my daughter. When I first met our gestational surrogate we spoke mother to mother. She showed me so much grace and understanding, I knew I had found a real-life angel," said The Predator actress. "Words cannot express my gratitude that she kept our baby safe for 9 months and made our dreams come true."

She added, "I am so proud of my little plum, my little dragon for making the journey to be with us. My heart has exploded."

Mandy Moore and Taylor Goldsmith: Louise Everett

mandy moore and taylor goldsmith louise everett
Source: @mandymooremm/Instagram

Mandy Moore and Taylor Goldsmith are also parents to Gus and Ozzie.

Mandy Moore and her husband, Taylor Goldsmith, delivered the heartfelt news about the birth of their third baby, Louise Everett Goldsmith, in a September Instagram post.

The mom-of-three said their daughter "arrived happy, healthy, expeditiously and right in time for Virgo season."

She added, "She is our absolute dream girl and her big brothers are already as obsessed with her as we are. Endlessly grateful for our family of 5 (and our very own big three) and soaking in every moment of this special time. 💓💓💓."

Tom Ackerley and Margot Robbie: Baby No. 1

tom ackerley and margot robbie baby no
Source: MEGA

Tom Ackerley and Margot Robbie have not yet revealed their baby's name.

In November, a source confirmed Tom Ackerley and Margot Robbie had welcomed their first baby, though details about their son have yet to be revealed.

