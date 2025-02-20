or
Justin Bieber Supports Wife Hailey at Rhode Pop-Up After Shutting Down Divorce Rumors: Photo

Hailey Bieber kicked off her latest Rhode pop-up with an exclusive opening party.

Feb. 20 2025, Published 4:09 p.m. ET

Nothing better than supporting the woman you love!

Justin Bieber was in extra cheerful spirits while joining his wife, Hailey Bieber, at her Rhode pop-up in Los Angeles in mid-February.

The pop star congratulated his wife with a sweet post after the event.

On Thursday, February 20, the "Sorry" singer took to Instagram with sweet post in honor of the skincare guru's temporary store opening in Southern California from February 19-25.

"Congrats baby on your beautiful @rhode pop up," Justin captioned his upload — which featured two pictures of the longtime lovers cuddled close together while posing for photos.

Hailey and Justin Bieber tied the knot in 2018.

One of the images showcased Justin giving Hailey a big hug, while the other snap displayed the husband and wife smiling side by side.

In the comments section of the post, fans praised the "Peaches" singer for being so supportive of Hailey — whom he recently welcomed his first child, Jack Blues Bieber, with.

Justin Bieber and his wife, Hailey, welcomed their first child in August 2024.

"One thing about Justin is that he will always stand by Hailey's side, showing her unwavering love and support ✨," an admirer gushed, as another fan exclaimed: "SUPPORTIVE HUSBAND LOVE YOU."

While at the exclusive opening of Hailey's pop-up, Justin was spotted mingling with guests and chatting with a few fans.

Justin's attendance at his wife's event appeared to be yet another way of shutting down incessant rumors the dynamic duo is headed toward a divorce.

Haters have been pushing the couple's downfall ever since their relationship began in 2016.

Latest speculation the pair was en route to Splitsville circulated after Justin unfollowed Hailey on Instagram — though he later claimed his account was hacked.

"Someone went on my account and unfollowed my wife," he insisted in January. "S--- is getting suss out here."

Hailey and Justin Bieber constantly receive hate about their marriage.

A few days before kicking off Hailey's Rhode pop-up, Justin and the model proved they were still going strong by looking loved up for Valentine's Day.

"HAPPY VALENTINE'S DAY FROM THE BIEBERS," Justin captioned a series of photo booth images shared to Instagram on the heart-filled holiday.

Last summer, Hailey addressed the public's obsession with picking apart her marriage during an interview with W Magazine.

"People have made me feel so bad about my relationship since day one. ‘Oh, they’re falling apart. They hate each other. They’re getting divorced.’ It’s like people don’t want to believe that we’re happy," the brunette beauty vented in a July 2024 article. "I used to try to act like it hurts less and less. I’ve tried to think that you get used to it at a certain point, that this is what’s going to be said and this is how people are going to be. But I realize that it doesn’t actually ever hurt any less."

