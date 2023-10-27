5 Men Hailey Bieber Dated Before Marrying Justin Bieber: Photos

Before marrying Justin, Hailey already dated him in 2015, years after their first meeting at a 2009 meet and greet. Although things between them fizzled out when they were younger, they soon sparked reconciliation rumors in the summer of 2018 after having a PDA-filled outing in New York City.

Justin popped the question on July 7, 2018, and they started living together in September 2018.

After their private marriage at a courthouse in New York City, the pair officially wed in front of their family and friends at the Montage Palmetto Bluff in Bluffton, S.C.

In a 2019 interview with Vogue, Justin said his wife is so important to him.

"Hailey's very logical and structured, which I need," he said. "I've always wanted security — with my dad being gone sometimes when I was a kid, with being on the road. With the lifestyle I live, everything is so uncertain. I need one thing that's certain. And that is my baby boo."