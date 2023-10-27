5 Men Hailey Bieber Dated Before Marrying Justin Bieber: Photos
Drake
Hailey Bieber sparked dating rumors with Drake when they were spotted having dinner together in Los Angeles in May 2016 following her initial breakup with Justin Bieber.
Although they never addressed the rumors, a source told People that the pair had been seeing each other after meeting through their mutual friends. The buzz about them stopped a few months later.
Jordan Clarkson
Filipino-American NBA star Jordan Clarkson, who was previously linked to Kendall Jenner, also dated Hailey.
Fans speculated that the pair were seeing each other in early 2017 after they were photographed holding hands during a rumored date. Hailey ignited the talks more when she attended one of his games.
Cameron Dallas
Cameron Dallas, who was under IMG at that time, and Hailey were linked in the summer of 2017 after the female socialite arrived at her Elle UK cover interview with the star. She revealed during the discussion that he was not her boyfriend "yet," but a source told E! that they wanted to keep things low-key because they did not want anything serious.
They put an end to their romantic connection after a few months.
Shawn Mendes
Shawn Mendes and Hailey never commented on their rumored romance, but they held hands and attended events together several times. They also made an appearance at the 2018 Met Gala after she asked the "Mercy" hitmaker to be her date.
Justin Bieber
Before marrying Justin, Hailey already dated him in 2015, years after their first meeting at a 2009 meet and greet. Although things between them fizzled out when they were younger, they soon sparked reconciliation rumors in the summer of 2018 after having a PDA-filled outing in New York City.
Justin popped the question on July 7, 2018, and they started living together in September 2018.
After their private marriage at a courthouse in New York City, the pair officially wed in front of their family and friends at the Montage Palmetto Bluff in Bluffton, S.C.
In a 2019 interview with Vogue, Justin said his wife is so important to him.
"Hailey's very logical and structured, which I need," he said. "I've always wanted security — with my dad being gone sometimes when I was a kid, with being on the road. With the lifestyle I live, everything is so uncertain. I need one thing that's certain. And that is my baby boo."