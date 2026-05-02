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Hailey Bieber Flaunts Toned Abs and Shows Off Plump Backside in Colorful Two-Piece: Photos

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Source: @haileybieber/Instagram

Hailey Bieber rocked a bright ensemble on Instagram.

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May 2 2026, Published 3:11 p.m. ET

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Hailey Bieber kept it colorful as she showed off her rock-hard abs for a new photoshoot.

In a slew of bright snaps shared on her social media on Friday, May 1, the Rhode founder, 29, posed in a dressing room while rocking a cute two-piece.

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image of Hailey bieber
Source: @haileybieber/Instagram

Hailey Bieber showed off her toned abs in a colorful look on Friday, May 1.

Bieber sported orange shorts, a matching bralette and a mini crimson cardigan sweater. "Apples to oranges," the businesswoman captioned the gallery.

One pic had Bieber making a funny face to the camera as she did a bunny ears pose. Another photo featured Hailey jutting her backside out and showing off her toned stomach.

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Hailey Bieber's A-List Pals Loved Her Colorful Look

image of Hailey bieber
Source: @haileybieber/Instagram

Hailey Bieber sported an orange and red look on social media.

Bieber sported light bronzed makeup, rosy cheeks and a blushed pink lip for the shoot. The model's comments section ushered in many messages from celebrity friends over her skimpy look.

"Wait… are we coordinating🩷🧡🤏," Dunkin' joked. "Gorg 😍," pal Jordyn Woods wrote, while longtime bestie Kylie Jenner chimed in: "It’s giving s--- velma."

The Kylie Cosmetics CEO, 28, referenced the Scooby-Doo persona Velma Dinkley and her famous orange turtleneck and red pleated skirt.

"Oh so you’re just perfect," influencer Anastasia Karanikolaou lovingly wrote.

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Hailey Bieber Attended a Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix Pre-Party on May 1

image of Hailey bieber
Source: MEGA

Hailey Bieber stayed low-key at a pre-Formula 1 Grand Prix bash.

The same day she posted her snaps, Bieber attended the American Express Presents Carbone Beach party ahead of the Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix.

A source told Page Six she arrived with a small group during cocktail hour and went straight into the dining room before it opened to other guests in order to have some privacy.

“She wanted to stay under the radar and enjoy her night,” the eyewitness said, adding she sat alongside Bravo celeb Bethenny Frankel.

Hailey Bieber Sold Her Skincare Brand for $1 Billion Last Year

image of Hailey bieber
Source: MEGA

The model sold her skincare company last year.

Bieber's skincare company Rhode was also recently named one of Time's Most Influential Companies.

"I’m an entrepreneur at the end of the day," she told the publication in an interview published on May 2. "I want to expand in business and I want to be able to do more things – but I’m definitely not in a rush."

Last year, e.l.f. Beauty announced they were purchasing her brand for $1 billion. "I always had big dreams for the company, and the most important thing to me is to keep bringing rhode to more spaces, places, and faces globally," she said in May 2025 on Instagram when she revealed the news.

"I found a like-minded disruptor with a vision to be a different kind of company that believes in big ideas and innovation in the same way that I do and will help us continue to grow the brand," she added.

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