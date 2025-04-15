Hailey Bieber Shows Off Her Toned Tummy in Tiny Thong After Cozying Up to Husband Justin at Coachella: Photos

Hailey Bieber stripped down to a tiny bikini after a busy weekend at Coachella.

The model, 28, showed off her toned stomach in a micro tiger-print bikini on Monday, April 14.

Hailey Bieber is swimming away from social media drama to engage in some much needed self-care.

Hailey Bieber stripped down in a tiny bikini after a busy weekend at Coachella.

The tiny straps on Bieber's bikini bottoms hiked all the way up to her hips, while the tiny top bared her cleavage.

She shared the sultry ensemble in an Instagram carousel with several other memories from the past few weeks, including what appeared to be a dirty martini in her hand, an organized kitchen and a silly moment holding up a Tylenol container.

In one photo, the Rhode founder posed in a cropped, graphic yellow T-shirt that read "Road America," which she paired with cherry-red shorts and a strawberry ice cream pop.

The model also shared a video of herself standing in the center of a long hallway, dressed in a long-sleeve, green, striped dress and straw hat.

The photo dump was complete with several close-up selfies of a bare-faced Bieber flaunting her freckles. She captioned the Instagram post, "the many moods and scenarios of this last week."