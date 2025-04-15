Hailey Bieber Shows Off Her Toned Tummy in Tiny Thong After Cozying Up to Husband Justin at Coachella: Photos
Hailey Bieber is swimming away from social media drama to engage in some much needed self-care.
The model, 28, showed off her toned stomach in a micro tiger-print bikini on Monday, April 14.
The tiny straps on Bieber's bikini bottoms hiked all the way up to her hips, while the tiny top bared her cleavage.
She shared the sultry ensemble in an Instagram carousel with several other memories from the past few weeks, including what appeared to be a dirty martini in her hand, an organized kitchen and a silly moment holding up a Tylenol container.
In one photo, the Rhode founder posed in a cropped, graphic yellow T-shirt that read "Road America," which she paired with cherry-red shorts and a strawberry ice cream pop.
The model also shared a video of herself standing in the center of a long hallway, dressed in a long-sleeve, green, striped dress and straw hat.
The photo dump was complete with several close-up selfies of a bare-faced Bieber flaunting her freckles. She captioned the Instagram post, "the many moods and scenarios of this last week."
Hailey's latest snapshots came just one day after cuddling up with her husband, Justin, at Coachella. The couple stood front row for Travis Scott's set on Sunday, April 13, and also stayed for Charli XCX's performance, which featured Billie Eilish, Troye Sivan and Lorde.
Hailey and Justin drove out to the desert on Saturday, April 12, which was a 20-minute drive from the "Baby" singer's house in La Quinta, Calif. They spent their first day at the festival with fellow musicians and friends Tate McRae and The Kid LAROI, dancing along to Yeat together from the crowd.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Justin and Hailey are standing strong in the face of social media drama, as the model was accused of "stalking" and "obsessing" over her husband years before they started officially dating in 2016.
A YouTube series goes as far as to claim she copied Justin's ex Selena Gomez in everything from outfits to selfie poses. The model was also recently accused of "liking" a video making fun of Selena and her fiancé, Benny Blanco, which she denied.
Hailey addressed the alleged feud between her and Selena back in 2023.
"I don't think that this is about me, Hailey Bieber and Selena Gomez," Hailey said on Bloomberg’s "The Circuit" podcast. “This is not about this pitting between two women — it’s about the vile, disgusting hatred that can come from completely made-up and twisted and perpetuated narratives that can be really dangerous."
Social media users are fueling the gossip across Hailey's pages.
"Definitely the most successful stalker ever," one person commented on an April 14 TikTok of Hailey in a brown, low-cut top with red lightning bolts that she wore to Coachella.
"Sharing brands and shared a man," another user posted underneath a video of a Rhode x 818 Tequila collaboration with Kendall Jenner at Coachella. The longtime model friends produced a co-branded photobooth for guests of the festival.