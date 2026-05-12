Hailey Bieber Flaunts Her Toned Body in Hot Bikini Photos

Article continues below advertisement

Hailey Bieber is heating up Instagram once again with a fresh batch of stunning bikini photos. The model and Rhode founder showed off her toned physique in a series of glamorous snapshots shared from what she called “the last month from my camera roll.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @haileybieber/Instagram Hailey Bieber showed off her toned figure in a series of sizzling bikini photos on Instagram.

Article continues below advertisement

In one standout photo, Bieber posed in front of a plain backdrop while wearing a tiny brown bikini paired with a sheer matching cover-up left open in the front. The barely-there look highlighted her sculpted abs and glowing skin as she gazed off-camera with loose beachy waves falling over her shoulders.

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

Keeping the vibe simple yet sultry, Bieber accessorized with delicate jewelry and let the swimsuit take center stage. She also added a playful touch by tucking a Rhode blush between her cleavage underneath the bikini string.

Article continues below advertisement

Fans quickly flooded the comments section with compliments over the sizzling upload. “Mama ❤️❤️❤️,” one follower wrote, while several others filled the post with heart-eye emojis. “Prettttyyyy,” another fan commented. A third admirer added, “You’re the coolest ever.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @haileybieber/Instagram Hailey Bieber recently celebrated her second Mother’s Day.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

The bikini moments didn’t stop there. In another snapshot, Bieber lounged poolside in an animal-print monokini while accessorizing with sunglasses and a hat for a laid-back glam look. The wife of Justin Bieber also included a moodier photo of herself posing in a black lace dress while standing in a dimly lit room. Red lighting cast across her upper body, adding to the dramatic and seductive feel of the image.

Article continues below advertisement

Among the glamorous shots, Hailey also shared a sweet glimpse into motherhood. One photo captured her kissing her son, Jack Blues Bieber, while he laid on the floor with his feet in the air. The post comes just days after the model celebrated her second Mother’s Day on Sunday, May 10, after she and Justin welcomed their son, Jack, in August 2024.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @haileybieber/Instagram The model admitted motherhood has taught her to 'let go and surrender.'

Article continues below advertisement

In the same carousel, she included a “Happy Mother’s Day” card decorated with a bouquet of colorful handprints that appeared to belong to Jack. Another photo showed the model sitting on a floor covered in rose petals.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @haileybieber/Instagram The Rhode founder mixed glamorous fashion shots with sweet family moments featuring her son, Jack.