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Hailey Bieber Flaunts Her Toned Body in Hot Bikini Photos

hailey bieber bikini photos toned body
Source: MEGA;@haileybieber/Instagram

Hailey Bieber flaunted her toned physique in hot bikini photos posted on Instagram.

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May 12 2026, Published 8:27 a.m. ET

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Hailey Bieber is heating up Instagram once again with a fresh batch of stunning bikini photos.

The model and Rhode founder showed off her toned physique in a series of glamorous snapshots shared from what she called “the last month from my camera roll.”

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image of Hailey Bieber showed off her toned figure in a series of sizzling bikini photos on Instagram.
Source: @haileybieber/Instagram

Hailey Bieber showed off her toned figure in a series of sizzling bikini photos on Instagram.

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In one standout photo, Bieber posed in front of a plain backdrop while wearing a tiny brown bikini paired with a sheer matching cover-up left open in the front. The barely-there look highlighted her sculpted abs and glowing skin as she gazed off-camera with loose beachy waves falling over her shoulders.

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Source: @haileybieber/Instagram
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Keeping the vibe simple yet sultry, Bieber accessorized with delicate jewelry and let the swimsuit take center stage. She also added a playful touch by tucking a Rhode blush between her cleavage underneath the bikini string.

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Fans quickly flooded the comments section with compliments over the sizzling upload.

“Mama ❤️❤️❤️,” one follower wrote, while several others filled the post with heart-eye emojis.

“Prettttyyyy,” another fan commented.

A third admirer added, “You’re the coolest ever.”

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image of Hailey Bieber recently celebrated her second Mother’s Day.
Source: @haileybieber/Instagram

Hailey Bieber recently celebrated her second Mother’s Day.

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The bikini moments didn’t stop there. In another snapshot, Bieber lounged poolside in an animal-print monokini while accessorizing with sunglasses and a hat for a laid-back glam look.

The wife of Justin Bieber also included a moodier photo of herself posing in a black lace dress while standing in a dimly lit room. Red lighting cast across her upper body, adding to the dramatic and seductive feel of the image.

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Among the glamorous shots, Hailey also shared a sweet glimpse into motherhood. One photo captured her kissing her son, Jack Blues Bieber, while he laid on the floor with his feet in the air.

The post comes just days after the model celebrated her second Mother’s Day on Sunday, May 10, after she and Justin welcomed their son, Jack, in August 2024.

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image of The model admitted motherhood has taught her to 'let go and surrender.'
Source: @haileybieber/Instagram

The model admitted motherhood has taught her to 'let go and surrender.'

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In the same carousel, she included a “Happy Mother’s Day” card decorated with a bouquet of colorful handprints that appeared to belong to Jack. Another photo showed the model sitting on a floor covered in rose petals.

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image of The Rhode founder mixed glamorous fashion shots with sweet family moments featuring her son, Jack.
Source: @haileybieber/Instagram

The Rhode founder mixed glamorous fashion shots with sweet family moments featuring her son, Jack.

The model previously opened up about her motherhood experience.

"I'm learning new things about being a mom and being his mom every single day," she shared with Vogue Australia. "But I think the biggest lesson I learned from him is being able to let go and surrender to the fact I am learning how to be a parent and how to be a mom, and letting it be okay that I don't know what I'm doing. It's a good lesson – he's going to be just fine, and we can learn together one day at a time."

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