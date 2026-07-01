Braless Hailey Bieber Stuns in Low-Cut Shirt and Bronzed Glam: Photos

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Hailey Bieber looks like a goddess in green! In a recent post on her Instagram from Monday, June 30, Bieber was seen wearing a low-cut green tank top that slightly exposed her cleavage. Keeping the rest of her look simple, she was seen rocking natural bronzed makeup, her signature pout, and her shoulder-length brown hair worn down with a blowout, accompanying the post with Steve Lacy's "is it cool?" featuring SZA.

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A Stunning Snap

Source: haileybieber/instagram Hailey Bieber looked amazing in recent photo shared to her Instagram.

The brunette beauty stuck with a green theme and captioned the photo, "💚🐸." Known for having a clean girl aesthetic, fans were not surprised by how stunning she looked in the recent snapshot. "God was in a really good mood the day he made you," one commenter joked. Another commented, "She gets prettier and prettier every day." With a third quoting the song her famous husband, Justin Bieber, wrote about her, "THAT'S MY BABY. SHE'S ICONIC. IPHONE CASE. LIP GLOSS ON IT." Even Justin himself left a comment on his wife's recent selfie: "😍," he wrote, keeping it simple.

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In the Public Eye

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Source: MEGA Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber got married in 2018.

The couple, one of Hollywood's most prominent in pop culture, first met in 2009 when they were teenagers. They had a short non-exclusive relationship in 2015, while Justin was on a break from his famous on-again-off-again ex, Selena Gomez. Hailey and Justin later rekindled their relationship in 2018, getting engaged and legally married that same year at a New York City courthouse. On September 30, 2019, they held a larger wedding celebration surrounded by family and their famous friends in South Carolina. Then in August of 2024, they welcomed their first child, a son named Jack Blues Bieber, with Hailey saying she is embracing motherhood. For both of them, having grown up in the public eye, their relationship is heavily followed by the media. They have both been open about the stress of fame, the importance of their faith, and how communication has kept them committed to their marriage.

Launching Her Brand

Source: haileybieber/instagram Hailey Bieber started launched her company Rhode in 2022.