Hailey Bieber Says 'Made Up' Feud With Selena Gomez Is 'Really Dangerous': 'I Hate It'

"That can be really dangerous. I think that it’s an opportunity to really stand for bringing people together and not being ok with the kind of division that it caused because I’m not ok with the kind of division that it caused," Bieber emphasized. "I don’t like this whole idea of team this person and team this person — I’m just not about that."

Despite the public thinking she's a "mean girl," the 26-year-old just wants to make peace. "I want to be able to bring people together," Bieber reiterated. "I think that was a really important moment for people to see that you can do that and you can bring people together and it doesn’t have to be about this divisive nature."