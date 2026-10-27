Hailey Bieber Rocks Tiny Leather Shorts and Packs on the PDA With Justin During Trip to South Korea: Photos

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Hailey Bieber is serving up another stylish off-duty look, and she's sharing some sweet moments with husband Justin Bieber along the way! The 29-year-old model posted a new series of photos on Instagram on Monday, October 26, showing off her fashion sense and spending quality time with the "Baby" singer.

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Source: @HAILEYBIEBER/INSTAGRAM Hailey Bieber showed off her fashion-forward style in black leather micro shorts and a gray sweater in a new Instagram photo carousel.

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In one photo, Hailey put her legs front and center in a pair of black leather micro shorts that sat high on her hips. She paired the daring bottoms with a soft gray long-sleeved sweater, balancing the edgy pieces with a relaxed, everyday feel.

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More Photos From Hailey’s Carousel

Source: @HAILEYBIEBER/INSTAGRAM The Rhode founder completed her look with black strappy heels, slim sunglasses and a dark manicure.

The Rhode founder wore her long brunette hair down and finished the look with slim black sunglasses and black strappy heels. She also showed off her dark manicure in a mirror selfie taken inside what appeared to be a clothing store. In another photo, Hailey switched things up with a close-up selfie. She wore a dark headband and a gray zip-up top, while small gold hoop earrings, bright green wired earphones and her black manicure added a few personal touches. "ily 🇰🇷," she wrote in the caption, hinting that the photos were captured during their trip to South Korea. But her outfit wasn't the only thing getting attention. The carousel also featured affectionate moments with Justin, including a playful photo of the singer wrapping his arms around his wife from behind and resting his head on her shoulders.

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Justin and Hailey Enjoyed a Kacey Musgraves Concert

Source: @HAILEYBIEBER/INSTAGRAM Hailey Bieber also shared affectionate photos with husband Justin Bieber, including a playful shot of him hugging her from behind.

The couple's latest photo dump comes after they enjoyed a night out at a Kacey Musgraves concert last week. Justin, 32, shared a four-slide carousel on Instagram featuring a selfie with Hailey, photos of the country star performing and a close-up shot of himself. In the opening photo, Justin smiled at the camera as Hailey leaned in beside him. The mom-of-one wore her brunette hair down with a white top, while the "Daisies" hitmaker kept things casual in a dark shirt and silver necklace. The pair appeared to watch the performance from an elevated section of the venue, with the brightly lit stage visible in the background.

The Couple Celebrated Eight Years of Marriage

Source: @HAILEYBIEBER/INSTAGRAM The couple recently attended a Kacey Musgraves concert, where Justin Bieber shared photos from their night out on Instagram.