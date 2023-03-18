Behind The Drama: Relive Justin & Hailey Bieber's Most Loved-Up Moments — Photos

Hailey Bieber will always be Justin Bieber's one less lonely girl!

The pop star has been going strong with his wife of nearly five years since they tied the knot in 2018 — even through seemingly never-ending drama surrounding Hailey, Justin, and his ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez's infamous love triangle.

For worse or for better, in sickness and in health, keep scrolling to see Hailey and Justin Bieber's cutest moments together!