Behind The Drama: Relive Justin & Hailey Bieber's Most Loved-Up Moments — Photos
Hailey Bieber will always be Justin Bieber's one less lonely girl!
The pop star has been going strong with his wife of nearly five years since they tied the knot in 2018 — even through seemingly never-ending drama surrounding Hailey, Justin, and his ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez's infamous love triangle.
For worse or for better, in sickness and in health, keep scrolling to see Hailey and Justin Bieber's cutest moments together!
Hailey recently expressed her overwhelming love for her husband on Justin's birthday.
"29 never looked so good ☺️," the Rhode Skin founder wrote via Instagram on Wednesday, March 1, alongside a series of PDA-packed photos. "Happy Birthday to you best friend! Words couldn’t possibly sum up all that you embody. So here’s to more joy, more travel, yummy food, adventures, more peace, fun, and most of all more love. ✨🥳."
Just one year prior, the supermodel gushed over her handsome man, admitting: "There are a lot of amazing and beautiful things about this life, but the most beautiful part is that I get to live it with you. I love you," while sharing a sweet snap of the couple on a boat together.
As social media users continues to try to tear their marriage apart and label Hailey a "mean girl" who "bullies" Gomez, an insider close to the lovebirds confessed online tensions have only made their relationship stronger, OK! previously reported.
"Justin has been an amazing support system for Hailey throughout all this," the source spilled after the street style queen and her best friend Kylie Jenner were called out for seemingly shading the "Love You Like a Love Song" singer via The Kardashians star's Instagram Story on Tuesday, February 21.
"She's been leaning on Justin and knows he has her back no matter what," the insider continued to dish, noting, "Their marriage is stronger than ever, and it’s challenging times like this that only strengthen their bond."
"He knows how happy Hailey felt after she and Selena made amends and thought they had put this all behind them," the source added in regard to a viral photo the two stunning celebrities posed at the Academy Museum Gala in October 2022.
While Justin hasn't publicly spoke out in his wife's defense, the "Sorry" singer has frequently been sharing his overwhelming love for Hailey on his Instagram profile in the weeks since her and Gomez's longtime feud has been plastered across the public's eye.
"LUV U BABY," Justin wrote on Sunday, March 12.
Later that evening, the spouses stepped out to the Vanity Fair Oscar's After-Party together.
"Me and my date ❤️," the "Peaches" crooner gushed alongside a picture of Hailey kissing his cheek.