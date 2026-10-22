or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Couples > Justin Bieber
OK LogoCOUPLES

Justin and Hailey Bieber Attend Kacey Musgraves' Concert for Sweet Date Night: Photos

Image of Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber
Source: MEGA, @LILBIEBER/INSTAGRAM

Justin and Hailey Bieber stepped out for a date night together.

Oct. 22 2026, Published 8:03 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber enjoyed a night out together.

The couple attended a Kacey Musgraves concert, giving fans a glimpse into their latest date night through a series of photos shared on Justin's Instagram account.

The "Peaches" singer, 32, posted a four-slide carousel featuring a sweet selfie with his wife, shots of the country star performing and a close-up photo of himself.

Article continues below advertisement

Justin and Hailey Bieber Pose for Sweet Concert Selfie

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Image of Justin and Hailey Bieber posed for a sweet selfie while attending a Kacey Musgraves concert together.
Source: @LILBIEBER/INSTAGRAM

Justin and Hailey Bieber posed for a sweet selfie while attending a Kacey Musgraves concert together.

In the first photo, Justin smiled for the camera while Hailey, 29, leaned toward him.

The Rhode founder wore her hair down and sported a white top, while Justin kept things casual in a dark shirt and silver necklace.

The couple appeared to be enjoying the performance from an elevated section of the venue, with the brightly lit stage visible behind them.

Justin opted to share the photos without a caption, allowing the images to speak for themselves.

Article continues below advertisement

Justin Bieber Shares Photos of Kacey Musgraves Performing

Image of Kacey Musgraves performed on an illuminated star-shaped stage.
Source: @LILBIEBER/INSTAGRAM

Kacey Musgraves performed on an illuminated star-shaped stage.

The second slide offered fans a look at Musgraves' elaborate concert setup.

The country singer performed on a star-shaped stage positioned in the center of the arena, surrounded by a large crowd.

A massive overhead screen displayed close-up footage of Musgraves singing, while colorful lighting illuminated the performance arena.

Justin also included a video showing the stage bathed in deep blue and purple lighting as Musgraves performed.

MORE ON:
Justin Bieber

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Fans React to Justin and Hailey Bieber's Date Night

Image of Justin Bieber also shared a close-up selfie..
Source: @LILBIEBER/INSTAGRAM

Justin Bieber also shared a close-up selfie..

The Instagram post quickly attracted attention, receiving more than 2.6 million likes.

Fans flooded the comments section with reactions to the couple's appearance together.

Musgraves even joined the conversation, leaving a sweet message beneath the post.

"HI CUTIES," the country star commented with a heart and a rose emoji.

Justin also included a close-up selfie in the carousel, showing off his short haircut, mustache and nose ring.

The singer appeared relaxed as he looked into the camera while wearing a gray zip-up.

Justin and Hailey Bieber Are Enjoying Married Life

Image of Justin and Hailey have been married since 2018.
Source: MEGA

Justin and Hailey have been married since 2018.

The concert outing offered another glimpse into the Biebers' relationship as they continue balancing their careers with family life.

Justin and Hailey tied the knot in a New York City courthouse ceremony in September 2018 before celebrating with a larger wedding in South Carolina the following year.

The couple welcomed their first child, son Jack Blues Bieber, in August 2024.

Since becoming parents, the pair have occasionally shared glimpses of their family life while largely keeping their son out of the public eye.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.