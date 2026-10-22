Justin and Hailey Bieber Attend Kacey Musgraves' Concert for Sweet Date Night: Photos
Oct. 22 2026, Published 8:03 a.m. ET
Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber enjoyed a night out together.
The couple attended a Kacey Musgraves concert, giving fans a glimpse into their latest date night through a series of photos shared on Justin's Instagram account.
The "Peaches" singer, 32, posted a four-slide carousel featuring a sweet selfie with his wife, shots of the country star performing and a close-up photo of himself.
Justin and Hailey Bieber Pose for Sweet Concert Selfie
In the first photo, Justin smiled for the camera while Hailey, 29, leaned toward him.
The Rhode founder wore her hair down and sported a white top, while Justin kept things casual in a dark shirt and silver necklace.
The couple appeared to be enjoying the performance from an elevated section of the venue, with the brightly lit stage visible behind them.
Justin opted to share the photos without a caption, allowing the images to speak for themselves.
Justin Bieber Shares Photos of Kacey Musgraves Performing
The second slide offered fans a look at Musgraves' elaborate concert setup.
The country singer performed on a star-shaped stage positioned in the center of the arena, surrounded by a large crowd.
A massive overhead screen displayed close-up footage of Musgraves singing, while colorful lighting illuminated the performance arena.
Justin also included a video showing the stage bathed in deep blue and purple lighting as Musgraves performed.
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Fans React to Justin and Hailey Bieber's Date Night
The Instagram post quickly attracted attention, receiving more than 2.6 million likes.
Fans flooded the comments section with reactions to the couple's appearance together.
Musgraves even joined the conversation, leaving a sweet message beneath the post.
"HI CUTIES," the country star commented with a heart and a rose emoji.
Justin also included a close-up selfie in the carousel, showing off his short haircut, mustache and nose ring.
The singer appeared relaxed as he looked into the camera while wearing a gray zip-up.
Justin and Hailey Bieber Are Enjoying Married Life
The concert outing offered another glimpse into the Biebers' relationship as they continue balancing their careers with family life.
Justin and Hailey tied the knot in a New York City courthouse ceremony in September 2018 before celebrating with a larger wedding in South Carolina the following year.
The couple welcomed their first child, son Jack Blues Bieber, in August 2024.
Since becoming parents, the pair have occasionally shared glimpses of their family life while largely keeping their son out of the public eye.