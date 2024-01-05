'Absolute Goddess': Hailey Bieber Praised for Showing Off Her Curves in Stunning Vacation Photos
Hailey Bieber made fans jaws drop with her latest Instagram post!
On Thursday, January 4, the wife of Justin Bieber shared a series of photos from her beach vacation.
In some of the images, the brunette beauty showed off her curves in a green and yellow bikini. One snap displayed the Rhode founder holding onto a sailboat rope as she tilted her backside to the camera.
Another picture featured the star walking down a boardwalk in the same small bathing suit along, which she paired with a white button down and a large green and white tote.
Other stills included the model's beautiful outfits, including a snap of her posing in a backless white gown and another of her in a sparkly floral skirt and white tank top.
“2024… I’m along for the ride 🤪,” Hailey said.
In response to the tropical upload, fans gushed over the entrepreneur in the comments section.
“Stunning as usual ✨🤍,” one person wrote, while another added, “You’re an absolute goddess.”
A third user raved, “GORGEOUS QUEEEN,” as a fourth stan noted, “Mother is mothering 🔥.”
Some famous names also left messages for Hailey, including pal Kylie Jenner, who penned, “😍😍😍😍😍😍.”
Influencer Alix Earle also wrote, “Obsessed w you.”
As OK! previously reported, Hailey last made headlines for admitting she was sick and tired of people speculating when she and Justin will be expecting their first child.
When asked about the rumors by GQHype, she replied, "It would be a lie if I was like, 'Oh, yeah, I don’t give a s---.'"
"Recently, everybody was like, ‘Oh, my God, she’s pregnant,’ and that’s happened to me multiple times before," the 27-year-old said. "There is something that’s disheartening about, D---, I can’t be bloated one time and not be pregnant?"
"It’s just, honestly, at the end of the day, so hilarious how much people f------ care," she added. "Let me do what I want to do with my body and you guys can do what you want to do with your body. Let’s just let it be that."
The fashionista confirmed, "You, as in the internet, will be the last to know."
However, Hailey did confess the speculation was "probably totally unavoidable" considering her and Justin’s level of fame.
She also referenced past comments, where she claimed she'd keep her kids out of the spotlight if she ended up having them.
"Maybe I liked the idea at 18 of not raising kids around certain things, but my life is so different now than it was when I was 18," she explained. "It’s so hard to say what I’m going to do or not do when there isn’t even a child here yet."