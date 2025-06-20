Makeup-Free Hailey Bieber Teases Her Underwear in Stunning Pantsless Selfie
Hailey Bieber is one hot mama!
The model, 28, took to her Instagram Story on Friday, June 20, with an all-natural mirror selfie, as she teased fans with a peek at her underwear while leaving the rest to the imagination of her social media followers.
In the photo, Bieber sported a white baby tee with a pair of black panties, though the pretty picture was cropped just above her bum.
Hailey Bieber Stuns in All-Natural Selfie
The mom-of-one — who welcomed her first child, son Jack Blues, with husband Justin Bieber, 31, in August 2024 — styled her hair in a half-up, half-down look and appeared to be wearing no makeup on her glowy skin.
Hailey, known for her trendy nail colors, had a sheer, ballerina pink manicure.
The brunette beauty kept her accessories to a minimum as she flaunted nothing but her massive diamond engagement ring while reminding fans she and Justin are still happily married amid constant rumors and hate toward their relationship.
The Rhode Skin founder's new mom body looked impressively toned almost one year after she gave birth to baby Jack — a process she recently revealed was almost fatal.
During a cover story interview for Vogue in May, Hailey confessed she almost died during childbirth after experiencing excessive bleeding throughout the 18-hour induced labor of her and Justin's son.
"I trust my doctor with my life. And so I had peace that I knew she would never let anything happen to me. But I was bleeding really badly, and people die, and the thought crosses your mind," she admitted last month.
Despite preparing immensely to deliver her child through pelvic-floor therapy and workouts catered toward pregnant women, giving birth was the "hardest thing [she’s] ever done."
"I was on that s---. I was doing everything. I felt stronger physically than I ever had before," she declared, noting doctors ultimately still had to place a Foley balloon inside of her uterus in order to dilate her cervix. "That s--- was so crazy. That was not fun. They broke my water. I went into labor and I labored for a few hours. No epidural, nothing."
When Jack finally arrived, Hailey couldn't even immediately be with him, as the baby was removed from the room while the model was given medication.
"I wanted to hold my baby. I wanted to be with him," she reflected of the emotional experience before recalling what her husband was thinking at the time.
"My woman is a god. A superhero. I could never," she remembered Justin realizing.
Following their baby's arrival, Hailey not only had to recover from her traumatic birth process, but deal with never-ending hate she constantly receives online about her marriage of nearly seven years.
"Being postpartum is the most sensitive time I’ve ever gone through in my life," Hailey expressed during the interview. "To be doing that all the while going on the internet every day and people being like, 'They’re getting divorced' and 'They’re this' and 'They’re not happy,' it is such a mindf---, I cannot even begin to explain it. It’s a crazy life to live."