PHOTOS Hailey Bieber Shows Off Her Butt in Yellow Bikini While Vacationing With Husband Justin Amid Rumored Rough Patch: See the Hot Photos Source: @haileybieber/instagram Hailey Bieber put her behind on display in a tiny bikini while on vacation in Mallorca with husband Justin Bieber.

Article continues below advertisement

Hailey Bieber is feeling herself! While on vacation with husband Justin Bieber, the model uploaded multiple photos from their trip that showed her flaunting her figure in a yellow and white patterned bikini. "Summer club lemontini girli [sic]," Hailey captioned the hot shots, most of which pictured her outside in scenic Mallorca, an island in Spain.

Article continues below advertisement

Hailey Bieber Flaunts Her Bikini Body

Source: @haileybieber/instagram Hailey Bieber put her body on display in a yellow and white swimsuit that featured silver chains.

In a few of the pictures, the mom-of-one, 28, gave fans a good look at her behind while she sat on a boat. Hailey also wore a matching top in some of the images, as well as sunglasses and a bandana in her hair.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @haileybieber/instagram The model is currently in Mallorca, Spain, with husband Justin Bieber.

The last slide in the carousel of images was a video clip that showed the Rhode skincare founder laying out and tanning, once again putting her rear end on display. In addition, the star included a selfie that pictured her wrapped in a bright yellow robe from her spouse's Skylrk line. The singer, 31, appreciated the gesture, resharing the snap on his own Instagram Story and writing, "NOT THE SKYLEEZY ROBE PICKLEEEEEEE!!"

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @haileybieber/instagram Hailey caught some rays while on a boat.

Meanwhile, the "Baby" crooner posted a photo of them cuddled up on the beach together. The spouses, who wed in 2018, have been hit with divorce rumors lately, as insiders claimed the model has been growing frustrated with Justin's erratic behavior. However, one source told a news outlet that the two aren't calling it quits.

Article continues below advertisement

Are Justin and Hailey Bieber Headed for Divorce?

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Source: Mega The pair were seen together recently.

"They don’t talk about divorce," the source insisted, with another insider noting the chances of them splitting "are very slim, especially because of their faith." "Faith is a big part of their life," the source explained. "They believe they are soulmates and meant for each other. They’ll do anything to make it work." All of that being said, the first insider confirmed "things aren’t great right now."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @haileybieber/instagram The singer's erratic behavior is reportedly causing issues in their marriage.

"Justin’s been a hard person to deal with recently because of what he’s going through. Hailey is the stable parent and the one keeping their family together," the insider expressed, referring to their son Jack, who turns 1 on August 22. "It’s been really hard on her.” "Hailey is giving him room to get himself back on track," the source said. "He’s doing his best, but it’s tough."

Article continues below advertisement

Inside Justin Bieber's Struggles

Source: @lilbieber/instagram Fans are concerned the dad-of-one is abusing drugs.

Some of the struggles the insiders were referring to include the Canada native's "anger issues," which he acknowledged in a recent social media post. Justin also admitted to cutting off some of his old friends and colleagues, while fans worry he's abusing drugs.

Article continues below advertisement