Hailey Bieber Shows Off Her Butt Dimples in Cheeky Photo

Hailey Bieber is one hot momma! The 28-year-old model turned up the heat on Instagram after sharing a series of sizzling snapshots that showed off her sculpted figure.

Source: @haileybieber/Instagram Hailey Bieber showed off her figure in new Instagram photos.

In one standout pic, the Rhode founder rocked leopard-print bikini bottoms and a cropped black tank, putting her famous butt dimples on full display. Her look was completed with loose waves and soft, glowing makeup.

Source: @haileybieber/Instagram The starlet also slipped into a cute halter top.

Another photo featured a parking sign reading “Reserved for Mrs. Bieber,” a playful nod to her hubby, Justin Bieber. Hailey also slipped into a green and yellow "Brasil" halter top — a nostalgic, Y2K-inspired look — followed by a pink embroidered net lingerie bra from Victoria’s Secret. She captioned the carousel, “Spooktobey,” teasing the Halloween season with her signature sass.

In one more shot, the mom-to-be strutted in knee-high stiletto boots, sleek leather pencil pants and a long-sleeve black top.

While her photos had fans swooning, Hailey also stirred up conversation online this week after an old interview clip resurfaced on TikTok.

Source: @haileybieber/Instagram Hailey Bieber's recent comments about homeschooling got the internet in a tizzy.

In the viral video, taken from her Wall Street Journal interview, Hailey admitted she was homeschooled and never finished her senior year. “I got lazy,” she said with a laugh. “I wouldn’t sit here and tell anybody to bet on that.”

Source: @haileybieber/Instagram The model's dad, Stephen Baldwin, praised her achievements.

Though she noted it “obviously did work out,” Hailey admitted she sometimes wishes she’d graduated. “I was like a senior in high school, I was almost done, I got lazy and I was like, ‘Why am I doing this? I have a job. I’m not gonna finish.’ But I wish I did.”

The comments section quickly exploded with mixed reactions. “‘It worked out well’ literally born rich 💀,” one user stated, while another wrote, “‘I got lazy.’ 😑 I mean, she’s been handed everything her entire life.”

Still, Hailey’s supporters came to her defense, praising her success as an entrepreneur and fashion icon. “Y’all saying blah blah blah about her, Hailey is more articulate and smart than most of y’all bashing her here,” one fan wrote. “You can see it in the way she carries herself.”