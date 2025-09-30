Hailey Bieber Flashes Her Butt in Cheeky Lingerie During Her Trip to Paris: Photos
Sept. 30 2025, Published 4:57 p.m. ET
Hailey Bieber is a mom off duty.
The model, 28, bared her backside in lacy lingerie on the streets of Paris, France, on Monday, September 29.
Bieber turned around and exposed her butt cheeks in baby yellow intimates, paired with sheer tights and black high boots.
In the series of provocative snapshots, she caressed herself, placed a hand on her assets and slipped the straps of her one-piece off her shoulders. The star concluded her Instagram carousel with a video of an illuminated Eiffel Tower in the evening.
"💋 bisou," Bieber captioned the post.
"OMG," Alix Earle commented.
"Wait hailey holy f---," Ariana Greenblatt gushed. "Holy s---."
"HOT," Justine Skye added.
Hailey Bieber Supports Bella Hadid at Paris Fashion Week
On Monday, Bieber also shared that she sat front row at the Yves Saint Laurent fashion show, cheering on bestie Bella Hadid, who modeled for the designer.
"Hi gorgeous," the Rhode founder captioned an Instagram Story of her friend strutting down the catwalk.
Hailey Bieber Posts Racy Photo With Husband Justin
- Hailey Bieber Shows Love to Mother-in-Law Pattie as Husband Justin Shares Sweet Birthday Tribute for His Mom Amid Unfollowing Drama
- Hailey Bieber, Bella Hadid and Stassie Karanikolaou Share 3-Way Kiss During Girls' Night Out: Watch
- Hailey Bieber Shares Rare Glimpse of Baby Jack Alongside Husband Justin During Cozy Fall Stroll: Photo
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
On September 22, the beauty mogul flaunted her figure in a tiny white tank as she straddled husband Justin Bieber on a grass lawn. The singer stared at his wife's cleavage as she thrust her arms in the air and smiled for the camera. Later in the photo dump, Justin held their son, Jack, 1, while Hailey walked in the distance. The child wore a hot pink top, while his father donned a baggy T-shirt that read, "Pray for me."
Hailey Bieber's Sultry Rhode Campaign
Earlier this month, Hailey stripped down to her bra and underwear in a racy advertisement for her beauty brand. She mugged for the camera in her intimates as she announced Rhode's arrival to Sephora.
"@rhode is officially available @sephora + @sephoracanada 🥳🎉🎉🎉," she celebrated on Instagram.
"When I tell you I have NEVER seen someone with skin like yours in real life I am for reallllll!! So happy for you and rhode!" Chrissy Teigen exclaimed.
"This is soooo exciting!! Congrats Hailey ❤️❤️❤️," Ashley Graham added.
Justin Bieber's Mental Health Woes
Hailey's recent streak of sultry snaps comes amid health concerns over her husband. Justin's mom, Pattie Mallette, indicated that something might be wrong with her son in a cryptic social media post.
"We’re cheering you on and praying for you always Justin. 🙏 I declare freedom, strength, clarity, and healing over you Justin," she wrote. "Every chain of fear, confusion, heaviness, and pain — be broken in Jesus’ name. Holy Spirit, surround him with TRUTH, LIGHT, and PROTECTION. HEAL EVERY WOUND in his heart, mind and body, seen and unseen, restore what’s been stolen, and cover him in WHOLENESS. Fill him to OVERFLOWING with Your LOVE and COMFORT."
Pattie continued, "Continue to raise him up as a voice for Your Kingdom, unshaken and on fire for You Lord. Silence every voice that doesn’t come from You, and let his life be a bold witness of Your power, love, and healing grace. Say amen if you agree. 🙏🔥."