Hailey Bieber Flashes Her Butt in Cheeky Lingerie During Her Trip to Paris: Photos

Article continues below advertisement

Hailey Bieber is a mom off duty. The model, 28, bared her backside in lacy lingerie on the streets of Paris, France, on Monday, September 29. Bieber turned around and exposed her butt cheeks in baby yellow intimates, paired with sheer tights and black high boots.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @haileybieber/Instagram Hailey Bieber posed in revealing lingerie.

In the series of provocative snapshots, she caressed herself, placed a hand on her assets and slipped the straps of her one-piece off her shoulders. The star concluded her Instagram carousel with a video of an illuminated Eiffel Tower in the evening. "💋 bisou," Bieber captioned the post. "OMG," Alix Earle commented. "Wait hailey holy f---," Ariana Greenblatt gushed. "Holy s---." "HOT," Justine Skye added.

Article continues below advertisement

Hailey Bieber Supports Bella Hadid at Paris Fashion Week

Source: @haileybieber/Instagram Hailey Bieber is currently vacationing in Paris.

On Monday, Bieber also shared that she sat front row at the Yves Saint Laurent fashion show, cheering on bestie Bella Hadid, who modeled for the designer. "Hi gorgeous," the Rhode founder captioned an Instagram Story of her friend strutting down the catwalk.

Article continues below advertisement

Hailey Bieber Posts Racy Photo With Husband Justin

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Source: @haileybieber/Instagram Hailey Bieber attended Paris Fashion Week.

On September 22, the beauty mogul flaunted her figure in a tiny white tank as she straddled husband Justin Bieber on a grass lawn. The singer stared at his wife's cleavage as she thrust her arms in the air and smiled for the camera. Later in the photo dump, Justin held their son, Jack, 1, while Hailey walked in the distance. The child wore a hot pink top, while his father donned a baggy T-shirt that read, "Pray for me."

Article continues below advertisement

Hailey Bieber's Sultry Rhode Campaign

Source: @haileybieber/Instagram Hailey Bieber flaunted her long legs in lingerie.

Earlier this month, Hailey stripped down to her bra and underwear in a racy advertisement for her beauty brand. She mugged for the camera in her intimates as she announced Rhode's arrival to Sephora. "@rhode is officially available @sephora + @sephoracanada 🥳🎉🎉🎉," she celebrated on Instagram. "When I tell you I have NEVER seen someone with skin like yours in real life I am for reallllll!! So happy for you and rhode!" Chrissy Teigen exclaimed. "This is soooo exciting!! Congrats Hailey ❤️❤️❤️," Ashley Graham added.

Article continues below advertisement

Justin Bieber's Mental Health Woes

Source: @justinbieber/Instagram Justin Bieber is rumored to be struggling with his mental health.