7 Hottest Celebrity Thirst Traps of 2025 So Far: Hailey Bieber, Lizzo and More

Nelly Furtado promoted self-love by uploading photos of herself rocking her neon orange halter bikini after celebrating the new year.

"This year I became aware of the aesthetic pressure of my work in a brand new way, while simultaneously I experienced new levels of self-love and genuine confidence from within," she said, revealing she took legal action against people who spread rumor about her.

She added, "My New Year's message for 2025, is express yourself freely, celebrate your individuality and know that it's perfectly OK to be OK with what you see in the mirror, and it's also OK to want something different. We are all cute little humans just bouncing around the earth looking for hugs."