7 Hottest Celebrity Thirst Traps of 2025 So Far: Hailey Bieber, Lizzo and More
Addison Rae
On January 1, Addison Rae posted a photo of herself in a red bikini top, navy bottoms and white skirt, revealing her rear while posing with a horse.
"Magical meaningful life.. can't wait to meet 2025 🌀🌀🌀🌀💓💓💓💓💓🦚🦚🍀🍀🍀," the 24-year-old pop star wrote alongside the sultry snap.
Georgina Rodríguez
Christiano Ronaldo's longtime partner, Georgina Rodríguez, showcased her voluptuous body during their getaway in Dubai.
Hailey Bieber
First-time mom Hailey Bieber rang in 2025 in a show-stopping baby-pink bikini and fur coat, exposing her fit tummy after giving birth to her and Justin Bieber's child, Jack Blues Bieber.
Lizzo
Amid her weight-loss journey, Lizzo delivered a positive message while posing in a skimpy black bikini.
"I'm proud of the ways you're deciding to show up for yourself. I'm proud of the boundaries you've set. Amazing things will happen to you today. Now say that 3 times out loud," the "Truth Hurts" singer captioned the clip.
Megan Moroney
Country star Megan Moroney enjoyed a tropical getaway with friends before going back to work. One of the shots in the carousel showed her posing on a boat in a blue bikini, showcasing her fit physique.
Nelly Furtado
Nelly Furtado promoted self-love by uploading photos of herself rocking her neon orange halter bikini after celebrating the new year.
"This year I became aware of the aesthetic pressure of my work in a brand new way, while simultaneously I experienced new levels of self-love and genuine confidence from within," she said, revealing she took legal action against people who spread rumor about her.
She added, "My New Year's message for 2025, is express yourself freely, celebrate your individuality and know that it's perfectly OK to be OK with what you see in the mirror, and it's also OK to want something different. We are all cute little humans just bouncing around the earth looking for hugs."
Vittoria Ceretti
Leonardo DiCaprio's girlfriend, Vittoria Ceretti, celebrated 2025 with a photoset which featured a sultry snap of her abs and curves while she was wearing pink bikini top and lace shorts.
"2025, hopefully, you'll just be an extension of how great 2024 was to me. (minus the flu I woke up with on Jan 1st)," she wrote in the caption.