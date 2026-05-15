Bikini-Clad Hailey Bieber Shows Off Her Butt in Cheeky Thong: Photos

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Hailey Bieber is not shy to show off her booty. The model, 29, turned around and flashed her backside in a series of photos shared by her beauty brand, Rhode, on Friday, May 15. Bieber rocked a skimpy brown thong and a matching, triangle-shaped bikini top. She complemented her swim look with a chocolate-colored cardigan and strappy yellow stilettos as she posed with her products in front of an infinity pool.

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Source: @haileybieber/Instagram Hailey Bieber stunned in a head-to-toe brown look.

In one snapshot, the star positioned a beauty item in her cleavage. Elsewhere in the photo dump, she placed two products over her eyes as she playfully stuck her tongue out. “Warming up 🤎,” Rhode captioned the post.

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Hailey Bieber Shares More Sultry Bikini Pics

Source: @haileybieber/Instagram Hailey Bieber flaunted her toned abs in a skimpy bikini.

Three days prior, Bieber rocked the same bathing suit in a behind-the-scenes image from her photoshoot. Her brunette locks blew behind her as she leaned against a plain white wall and glanced off to the side. In her May 12 Instagram carousel, the makeup mogul also flaunted her lean physique in an animal-print, one-piece bathing suit. The halter design featured a large central cutout with criss-crossing fabric across her stomach. She accessorized with a wide-brimmed, straw hat and black sunglasses as she soaked in the sun on a lounge chair. Bieber completed her photo dump with a stunning snap of herself, braless, in a low-cut, black lace ensemble. “The last month from my camera roll,” she wrote.

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All About Hailey Bieber's Massive Rhode Aquisition

Source: @haileybieber/Instagram Hailey Bieber posed with new Rhode products.

In 2025, Bieber’s brand unexpectedly sold to e.l.f. Beauty for $1 billion. “When I launched @rhode in 2022, I always had big dreams for the company, and the most important thing to me is to keep bringing rhode to more spaces, places, and faces globally,” she said in a May 28, 2025, Instagram post. “So today I am so incredibly excited and proud to announce that we are partnering with e.l.f. Beauty as we step into this next chapter in the world of rhode. I found a like-minded disruptor with a vision to be a different kind of company that believes in big ideas and innovation in the same way that I do and will help us continue to grow the brand. I feel invigorated, excited and more ready than ever to step into an even bigger role as Chief Creative Officer, and Head of Innovation of rhode as well as strategic advisor to e.l.f. Beauty.”

Source: @haileybieber/Instagram Hailey Bieber's Rhode is worth over $1 billion.