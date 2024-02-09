Emily Osment Praises 'Amazing' Miley Cyrus for Winning 2 Grammys: 'I'm So Proud of Her'
Miley and Lily forever!
After Miley Cyrus, 31, won two Grammys at the 2024 awards show, her former costar Emily Osment, who played Lily Truscott on Hannah Montana alongside the singer, 31, couldn't help but gush over the recent accolade.
“The amount of people who have sent me that,” the blonde beauty, 31, said about a clip that has since gone viral about how Miley predicted her Grammys win during an old episode of the Disney series. “I watched the recap of the Grammys but I wasn’t able to watch it live, so I kind of didn’t really know what was going on or why so many people were sending me that."
Osment then gushed over her "amazing" costar after she took home Record of the Year, adding that she's "involved" since she was part of the scene that took place during Season 4, episode 8.
Osment was then asked if she'd ever participate in a Hannah Montana reboot, to which she replied, “I don’t know if my knees can take another five years of a sitcom,” the actress joked. “I think I’m too old now!”
“I love those guys,” the star added of her costars. “I just talked to Mitchel [Musso] yesterday actually. We all still stay in contact. And I’m so proud of her [Miley].”
As OK! previously reported, the "Can't Be Tamed" songstress performed her hit song "Flowers" after winning her first Grammy.
“Thank you all so much. This award is amazing. But I really hope that it does not change anything. Because my life was beautiful yesterday,” she said as she accepted the trophy for Record of the Year.
“Not everyone in the world will get a Grammy, but everyone in this world is spectacular. So please don’t think that this is important — Even though it’s very important, right, guys?” she added. “We are very excited. I want to thank everyone who is standing on the stage.”
The Disney alum later reflected on how far she's come in the music industry via social media.
"I had all the perfect things to say but none of them could come out in this moment of shock. I’m happy they didn’t… because (thankfully) prepared perfection just isn’t my story. Life is so much more exciting this way. 🦋 Thank you @mariahcarey for being so iconic. MCxMC4EVRTo my mommy @tishcyruspurcell I love you more than anything in the entire universe, my family, @brandicyrus thank you for being there like always, my godmother @dollyparton - I felt your fairy dust everywhere ( I put a little extra in my hair , could you tell?!)," she began.
She continued, "My lover, my momos, my friends, my collaborators, @kidharpoon @tylersamj @pollackmusic @aldaelong , every single person who made this song and album possible! My team (a little extra love to the glam team), Bill Sobel who is my hero and doesn’t have Instagram so will probably never see this, Crush Music , @oliviarudensky + @fanmade, Ron Perry and all of Columbia records.I celebrate my fans above all else. No award means as much to me as the years we’ve spent together. You SAW me before this recognition. A day doesn’t pass that I don’t spend at least a moment thanking heaven for sending me such supportive earth angels. I love you with my entire heart. To many more years together."
Entertainment Tonight spoke to Osment.