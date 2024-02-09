Emily Osment Praises 'Amazing' Miley Cyrus for Winning 2 Grammys: 'I'm So Proud of Her'

"I had all the perfect things to say but none of them could come out in this moment of shock. I’m happy they didn’t… because (thankfully) prepared perfection just isn’t my story. Life is so much more exciting this way. 🦋 Thank you @mariahcarey for being so iconic. MCxMC4EVRTo my mommy @tishcyruspurcell I love you more than anything in the entire universe, my family, @brandicyrus thank you for being there like always, my godmother @dollyparton - I felt your fairy dust everywhere ( I put a little extra in my hair , could you tell?!)," she began.

She continued, "My lover, my momos, my friends, my collaborators, @kidharpoon @tylersamj @pollackmusic @aldaelong , every single person who made this song and album possible! My team (a little extra love to the glam team), Bill Sobel who is my hero and doesn’t have Instagram so will probably never see this, Crush Music , @oliviarudensky + @fanmade, Ron Perry and all of Columbia records.I celebrate my fans above all else. No award means as much to me as the years we’ve spent together. You SAW me before this recognition. A day doesn’t pass that I don’t spend at least a moment thanking heaven for sending me such supportive earth angels. I love you with my entire heart. To many more years together."