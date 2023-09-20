Khloé Kardashian Shows Severe Face Indentation After Skin Cancer Scare: See Shocking Photos
After Khloé Kardashian's skin cancer scare in 2022, the reality star, 39, shared more details about the incident — especially after she had a melanoma spot removed.
"I know this looks crazy and pretty massive, which it was, but for all good reason [Dr. Garth Fisher] made sure to protect the stitches and make sure everything was just as flat as possible so there was no stretching of the scar, incision area, and we tried to avoid keloiding as much as possible. He's just the best," the Good American co-founder said on her Instagram Story, which was posted on September 19.
The mom-of-two then revealed some part of her cheek was gone, saying, "Not that we needed the arrow to show the huge indentation on the side of my face but because we had to remove a tumor from my cheek, I was left with an indention. I am definitely not complaining because I would rather have an indention than melanoma any day. I am so incredibly grateful to all the doctors who helped and continue to help me with my skin cancer journey."
"I look insane in these pics but I'm just so happy that my face is slowly coming back together ha! I don't even know how else to word this," she added, referring to photos of herself before injections and after to fill the indentation. "This is my indention before my Armenian Tribe helped fill my cheek with the ok from Dr. Fischer. I waited over nine months to get this filled by the way. Patience is everything and of course we have to make sure medically everything is all safe."
The reality star then gushed over how she is happy to have taken charge when it came to her health. "Since telling my story and talking about my experience I have received so many messages from people who felt compelled to go to the doctor for a check up!" she said. "I never imagined that this tiny spec would turn into skin cancer and I can't fathom what could have possibly happened had I not gone to the doctor to get it looked at. Paying attention to our skin and our body, no matter how small, is so important."
"Don't ever feel embarrassed or like you're making a big deal about nothing, or that you're being paranoid," she added. "There is no such thing as being too careful. You are your responsibility baby! Take care of you! Sending you love and great health."
As OK! previously reported, the star spoke about about her health scare in October 2022 after fans were concerned with the bandages on her face.
"I have seen numerous stories going around about the ever-evolving bandage on my face, with some of you wondering why I've been wearing one for the past few weeks," she wrote via social media. "After noticing a small bump on my face and assuming it was something as minor as a zit, I decided to get it biopsied 7 months after realizing it was not budging."
"Dermatologist Dr. Tess Mauricio examined it, and a second biopsy was ran by Dr. Daniel Behroozan because what they both were seeing was incredibly rare for someone my age. A few days later I was told I need to have an immediate operation to remove a tumor from my face," she added.