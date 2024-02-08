Kelly Clarkson Praises 'Hilarious' Miley Cyrus for Engaging With the Audience During 'Stuffy' Grammys Environment
Kelly Clarkson gave her fans the down-low about her night at the Grammys, which occurred on Sunday, February 4. During her social media video, she praised multiple artists, including Miley Cyrus.
"Sometimes people can be too cool in that environment, so shout-out to Miley Cyrus for being on stage and being like 'Why ya'll acting like you don't know this song?'" the TV host, 41, said, referring to when Cyrus, 31, spoke to the audience during the show. "Because sometimes it gets stuffy in that environment and people are too cool to like engage, or have a good time, or let their guard down. And that was really, you know, whether you liked it or not, I thought it was hilarious."
The "Breakaway" singer, who brought her son, Remington, 7, to the awards show, added that the Hannah Montana alum, who won two Grammys that night, "got everybody on their feet and it kinda set the tone for everybody to have a good time, because that's what we're here for, to celebrate music. So that was really cool, that was funny, that was probably one of my favorite moments of the night."
Elsewhere in the video, the mom-of-two admitted she was nervous to fly with her son and take him out of school, but he ended up having the best time. "It was so cool to go with my son. He was very excited to do the red carpet and go to the show and see the performers. Thank you so much for a great night," she shared. "I got to see a bunch of people I hadn't seen in a while. Shout-out to the photographers because my son has a bit of a sensory issue, but they were so kind, and I just wanted to give a shout-out to them. That was so cool to ask him what his name was."
"My son felt like he was Aquaman in there looking all fabulous," she said of her boy's outfit. "Shout-out to that team for making that outfit. I felt so beautiful. It was a really incredible night. I liked my bling, and I was terrified of losing it. I wasn't able to make that red carpet. It was the best date night ever, and it ended with Mickey D's. It was awesome."
Clarkson went on to gush over SZA and her acceptance speech. "It was amazing to watch. I loved your performance, SZA," she said. "Bebe Rexha and I were dancing together during Olivia Rodrigo's song. Doja Cat — you were so nice! My son is enamored with her. He loves her! He thinks she's so cool and loves her music. He doesn't listen to the explicit versions. I can hear him dancing to it in his room."