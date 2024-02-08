Kelly Clarkson Praises 'Hilarious' Miley Cyrus for Engaging With the Audience During 'Stuffy' Grammys Environment

"Sometimes people can be too cool in that environment, so shout-out to Miley Cyrus for being on stage and being like 'Why ya'll acting like you don't know this song?'" the TV host, 41, said, referring to when Cyrus, 31, spoke to the audience during the show. "Because sometimes it gets stuffy in that environment and people are too cool to like engage, or have a good time, or let their guard down. And that was really, you know, whether you liked it or not, I thought it was hilarious."

The "Breakaway" singer, who brought her son, Remington, 7, to the awards show, added that the Hannah Montana alum, who won two Grammys that night, "got everybody on their feet and it kinda set the tone for everybody to have a good time, because that's what we're here for, to celebrate music. So that was really cool, that was funny, that was probably one of my favorite moments of the night."