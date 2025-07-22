or
Halle Bailey Shows Off Cleavage While Dripping Sweat in the Sauna: Photos

Source: MEGA; @hallebailey/Instagram

Halle Bailey shared hot sauna photos, showing her cleavage and sweating after a tough session.

July 22 2025, Published 11:08 a.m. ET

Halle Bailey is having a hot girl summer!

The Little Mermaid star gave fans a steamy glimpse into her self-care routine with a fresh sauna selfie, which showed off her glowing skin and sculpted figure. Rocking a black Nike sports bra with a plunging neckline, the 25-year-old looked radiant as sweat sparkled across her chest and shoulders.

With her hair pulled up in a messy top knot and no makeup in sight, Bailey looked effortlessly stunning.

The Last Holiday alum shared the thirst trap photo on Instagram with a single fitting emoji: “🧖‍♀️.”

Source: @hallebailey/Instagram

Halle Bailey took a steamy sauna selfie.

Fans instantly flooded the comments section with love for the mom-of-one.

“Can we get the skincare routine next, pretty please 😍,” one follower begged, while another added, “One thing about Halle’s skin, Her skin is absolutely flawless & beautiful ! 😍🥰🖤#blackisbeautiful.”

“I miss active Halle 😖!!” a third wrote.

A fourth gushed, “Mind you!!!! She just had a baby! Like what 😍😍😍.”

While Bailey's been glowing online, things behind the scenes haven’t been so smooth.

The actress made headlines after accusing her ex, rapper DDG — and father of her son, Halo — of domestic abuse two months ago, as OK! previously reported.

According to Bailey, things escalated when she visited DDG to talk about visitation. She claimed that while she was strapping Halo into his car seat, DDG became enraged and screamed, “Get out of my car, B----.”

The actress wore a black sports bra as she showed off her cleavage.
Source: @hallebailey/Instagram

The actress wore a black sports bra as she showed off her cleavage.

Halle Bailey

As their son began crying, she said she felt uneasy about DDG’s state of mind. Things reportedly got physical fast — she alleged that he pulled her hair, slammed her face into the steering wheel, and chipped her tooth.

Bailey recalled crying in pain but staying in the car to protect Halo. After arriving at DDG’s house, she told his family what happened. Though they offered to care for the baby, Bailey said she left “hysterical,” bruised and shaken.

'The Little Mermaid' star has been dealing with serious issues with her ex DDG.
Source: @hallebailey/Instagram

'The Little Mermaid' star has been dealing with serious issues with her ex DDG.

In another incident, she claimed DDG entered her home without permission, walked into her bedroom and later sent her a picture of her bed with a text that read: “now I know what u been on lol.”

Just four days after that, Bailey said he showed up angry again. She and Halo were both sick, and according to her, DDG grew verbally abusive and smashed her Ring camera.

He then took off with her phone — and while driving away, allegedly tossed it out the window while shouting, “GO GET IT B----.”

Bailey has since filed a police report and secured a domestic violence restraining order. She was also granted permission to take their son to Italy while she films her next movie.

Halle Bailey filed a restraining order against DDG in order to protect their son, Halo.
Source: MEGA

Halle Bailey filed a restraining order against DDG in order to protect their son, Halo.

Back in November 2024, things got even more tense after DDG put their baby on a Twitch stream with Kai Cenat without her knowledge.

“Hi everyone. just so you know i am out of town and i don't approve of my baby being on a stream tonight," Bailey posted on X. “I wasn't told or notified and i am extremely upset to have my baby in front of millions of people.”

"I am his mother and protector and saddened that i wasn't notified especially when i am out of town,” she added.

