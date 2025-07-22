The Little Mermaid star gave fans a steamy glimpse into her self-care routine with a fresh sauna selfie, which showed off her glowing skin and sculpted figure. Rocking a black Nike sports bra with a plunging neckline, the 25-year-old looked radiant as sweat sparkled across her chest and shoulders.

With her hair pulled up in a messy top knot and no makeup in sight, Bailey looked effortlessly stunning.

A fourth gushed, “Mind you!!!! She just had a baby! Like what 😍😍😍.”

“Can we get the skincare routine next, pretty please 😍,” one follower begged, while another added, “One thing about Halle’s skin, Her skin is absolutely flawless & beautiful ! 😍🥰🖤#blackisbeautiful.”

According to Bailey, things escalated when she visited DDG to talk about visitation. She claimed that while she was strapping Halo into his car seat, DDG became enraged and screamed, “Get out of my car, B----.”

The actress made headlines after accusing her ex, rapper DDG — and father of her son , Halo — of domestic abuse two months ago, as OK! previously reported.

While Bailey's been glowing online, things behind the scenes haven’t been so smooth.

Bailey recalled crying in pain but staying in the car to protect Halo. After arriving at DDG’s house, she told his family what happened. Though they offered to care for the baby, Bailey said she left “hysterical,” bruised and shaken.

As their son began crying, she said she felt uneasy about DDG’s state of mind. Things reportedly got physical fast — she alleged that he pulled her hair, slammed her face into the steering wheel, and chipped her tooth.

'The Little Mermaid' star has been dealing with serious issues with her ex DDG.

In another incident, she claimed DDG entered her home without permission, walked into her bedroom and later sent her a picture of her bed with a text that read: “now I know what u been on lol.”

Just four days after that, Bailey said he showed up angry again. She and Halo were both sick, and according to her, DDG grew verbally abusive and smashed her Ring camera.

He then took off with her phone — and while driving away, allegedly tossed it out the window while shouting, “GO GET IT B----.”