Halle Berry Reveals She Took a 3-Year Break From Dating After Olivier Martinez Split
Halle Berry, 58, revealed she took some time to herself following her breakup from Olivier Martinez, also 58, with whom she shares son Maceo, 10, with.
The end of her two-year marriage with Martinez led to the American actress’ hiatus, which she described as a “sabbatical to understand me.”
In this time, Berry read, traveled to Indian, attended therapy, traveled to India and studied meditation.
“I created my career. I was intentional about that. I knew what I was going to do, and I did it,” she said. “But I had never been that intentional with my relationships. I was loosey goosey with that. You have to be clear with the universe [or] any old thing will find you.”
The former flames, who split in 2015, spoke out about their divorce at the time.
“It is with a heavy heart that we have to come to the decision to divorce," they said in a statement to People. “We move forward with love and respect for one another and the shared focus of what is best for our son. We wish each other nothing but happiness in life, and we hope that you respect our and, most importantly, our children’s privacy as we go through this difficult period.”
In Marie Claire’s latest cover story, Berry recalled writing “detailed stories of what she wanted and needed in a partner."
Around that time, her relationship with her boyfriend, Van Hunt, flourished.
The Academy winner said, “The minute I started to feel like I understood myself and what I had been doing wrong, Van’s brother, who I had known for many years, came to me and said, ‘You should meet my brother.'"
The John Wick star and the singer first met in 2020 and bonded virtually during the COVID-19 pandemic, when in-person dates were impossible. At the time, they only communicated through daily texts and phone calls for several months.
"We were forced to let only our brains connect and discover if we had a connection before our bodies decided to get involved," the Catwoman star told AARP: The Magazine. "I'd never done it this way. I fell in love with his mind, his conversation."
As OK! previously reported, the Monster’s Ball star’s first meeting with the Grammy award-winning soul artist was something she never thought she’d experience. “It was the first time I was madly in love before I had s--. That has never happened to me, ever.”
She added, “Talk about one of those life-changing, beautiful experiences. It was magical, just magical.”