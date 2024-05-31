OK Magazine
Halle Berry and Ex-Husband Olivier Martinez to Attend Co-Parenting Therapy for the Sake of Son Maceo, 10

By:

May 31 2024, Published 3:33 p.m. ET

Halle Berry and her ex-husband Olivier Martinez will be spending a bit more time together within the next few weeks — but not for any reason other than for their son.

The former flames have agreed to attend therapy together in order to work on becoming better co-parents to their 10-year-old child, Maceo, according to court documents filed by Berry on Wednesday, May 29.

Halle Berry agreed to attend co-parenting therapy with her ex-husband Olivier Martinez.

In the legal paperwork obtained by a news publication, the Catwoman star confirmed she and Martinez plan to participate in co-parenting coaching with an adult and child psychiatrist.

"The goal is to help [Berry and Martinez] resolve disputes and conflicts between them in an effort to successfully co-parent … in a manner that promotes Maceo's best interest," the court documents detailed.

The exes were married for two years before filing for divorce in 2015.

It will be left up to the doctor to "determine the manner, structure, length of the session and the frequency of the coparenting therapy/coaching," the filing noted.

As part of the process, Berry and Martinez will both go to one solo session before attending at least six together by Friday, June 14.

If all goes as planned and the routine proves to better their relationship as co-parents, Berry and Martinez could continue to participate in joint sessions for one year, per the legal papers.

Berry’s boyfriend, Van Hunt, is also being taken into consideration in terms of bettering the broken family’s parenting structure, as the documents acknowledged the "Seconds of Pleasure" singer isn’t "precluded from participating in [their] co-parenting therapy/coaching sessions."

Halle Berry and Olivier Martinez share a son, Maceo, 10.

The Monster’s Ball actress and the Unfaithful actor welcomed their son in October 2013 — roughly three months after tying the knot in France in July 2013.

Berry — who also shares her daughter, Nahla, 16, with her ex Gabriel Aubry, 47 — had announced she was expecting a child with Martinez prior to their nuptials.

When their son was just two years old, Berry and Martinez both filed separate petitions to legally end their marriage, citing irreconcilable differences as the reason behind their split.

Despite calling it quits on their union almost a decade ago, Berry and Martinez’s divorce had been pending until 2023 as they struggled settle upon a custody agreement.

The former flames' divorce was pending until 2023.

In August of last year, it was confirmed that the separated spouses agreed to share legal and physical custody of their child, noting their co-parenting schedule would involve alternating custody through the weeks and weekends.

The Moonfall star was ordered to pay her ex-husband $8,000 per month in child support, in addition to 4.3 percent of any income she earns exceeding $2 million.

Berry also has to pay for all funds related to her son’s school tuition, extracurricular activities and health insurance.

