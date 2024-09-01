Halle Berry Is 'Furious' With Ex Olivier Martinez Over Child Custody Battle: She's 'Fighting for Her Son'
Halle Berry is fighting ex Olivier Martinez for what's best for their 10-year-old son, Maceo, as he faces "educational challenges."
According to court documents, the Monster's Ball actress claimed her ex "refuses to co-parent or communicate in a child-centered way" and has been "oppositional" when it comes to their child receiving therapy and tutoring.
"She’s furious and fighting for her son," the source spilled to a news outlet.
Part of this involved Berry filing for sole custody of Maceo earlier this month. However, Martinez's lawyer reportedly requested that an upcoming court date to address the issue be pushed back by several months so he could have time to cross-examine the actress about her alleged “false claims” and “twisted narrative.”
“[Berry is] seeking new, extraordinary and draconian relief, to have sole legal custody regarding the parties’ minor child’s mental health and educational decisions, including wanting to solely decide to give the parties’ son psychiatric medication,” the attorney said, according to court documents.
This comes after OK! reported the Berry accused Martinez of trying to "delay" co-parenting therapy by taking "the summer off" for leisurely activities, despite having previously agreed to attend the coaching sessions together.
- Inside Halle Berry's Bitter Custody Battles: From Incest and Abuse Claims to Fighting for Child Support
- Snubbed: Halle Berry Would've Reprised 'X-Men' Role for 'Deadpool & Wolverine' But Ryan Reynolds 'Never Asked' Her To
- Halle Berry Has Broken 10 Bones and Been 'Knocked Out 3 Times' While Filming Action Movies
In a recent court filing, the X-Men star claimed the 58-year-old "unilaterally decided to defer co-parenting therapy altogether until September because he was traveling to France in the month of July and because his brother will be visiting him in the month of August in Los Angeles."
Berry's legal papers stated the goal of the classes were to help the former couple "resolve disputes and conflicts between them in an effort to successfully co-parent … in a manner that promotes Maceo's best interest."
Berry and Martinez tied the knot in 2013, but separated two years later in 2015. However, over more than eight years, the pair have been in and out of court, fighting over child custody and other divorce-related agreements.
Although a source dished the mother-of-two was "relieved" and "ready to move on" after they finalized the terms of their split in August 2023, they still clearly have disagreements on parenting their only child together.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
The source spoke with In Touch about Berry and Martinez's split.