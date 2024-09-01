or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Halle Berry
OK LogoNEWS

Halle Berry Is 'Furious' With Ex Olivier Martinez Over Child Custody Battle: She's 'Fighting for Her Son'

Split photo of Halle Berry and Olivier Martinez.
Source: MEGA

Halle Berry and Olivier Martinez married in 2013.

By:

Sept. 1 2024, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Halle Berry is fighting ex Olivier Martinez for what's best for their 10-year-old son, Maceo, as he faces "educational challenges."

According to court documents, the Monster's Ball actress claimed her ex "refuses to co-parent or communicate in a child-centered way" and has been "oppositional" when it comes to their child receiving therapy and tutoring.

Article continues below advertisement
halle berry custody war ex husband questions false claims
Source: MEGA

Olivier Martinez and Halle Berry have been in and out of court for more than eight years.

"She’s furious and fighting for her son," the source spilled to a news outlet.

Part of this involved Berry filing for sole custody of Maceo earlier this month. However, Martinez's lawyer reportedly requested that an upcoming court date to address the issue be pushed back by several months so he could have time to cross-examine the actress about her alleged “false claims” and “twisted narrative.”

Article continues below advertisement
halle berry custody war ex husband questions false claims
Source: MEGA

Olivier Martinez and Halle Berry share 10-year-old son Maceo.

Article continues below advertisement

“[Berry is] seeking new, extraordinary and draconian relief, to have sole legal custody regarding the parties’ minor child’s mental health and educational decisions, including wanting to solely decide to give the parties’ son psychiatric medication,” the attorney said, according to court documents.

This comes after OK! reported the Berry accused Martinez of trying to "delay" co-parenting therapy by taking "the summer off" for leisurely activities, despite having previously agreed to attend the coaching sessions together.

Article continues below advertisement
halle berry furious ex olivier martinez child custody battle
Source: MEGA

Halle Berry accused Oliver Martinez of skipping co-parenting therapy to travel.

MORE ON:
Halle Berry
Article continues below advertisement

In a recent court filing, the X-Men star claimed the 58-year-old "unilaterally decided to defer co-parenting therapy altogether until September because he was traveling to France in the month of July and because his brother will be visiting him in the month of August in Los Angeles."

Berry's legal papers stated the goal of the classes were to help the former couple "resolve disputes and conflicts between them in an effort to successfully co-parent … in a manner that promotes Maceo's best interest."

Article continues below advertisement
halle berry furious ex olivier martinez child custody battle
Source: MEGA

A source claimed Halle Berry was 'relieved' after she finalized the terms of their divorce in 2023.

Article continues below advertisement

Berry and Martinez tied the knot in 2013, but separated two years later in 2015. However, over more than eight years, the pair have been in and out of court, fighting over child custody and other divorce-related agreements.

Although a source dished the mother-of-two was "relieved" and "ready to move on" after they finalized the terms of their split in August 2023, they still clearly have disagreements on parenting their only child together.

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!

The source spoke with In Touch about Berry and Martinez's split.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.