Halle Berry Slips Into Tight Red Lingerie as She Soaks in 'Cloudy' Vacation Day: Photos
Halle Berry knows how to make even a gloomy day look hot.
The 58-year-old Oscar winner lit up Instagram with a playful poolside moment, rocking a fiery red lingerie-inspired one-piece while lounging on a duck float.
In one snap, The Call actress sipped on a drink, topping off her look with a bold flower crown, while another photo showed Berry reaching for the camera, showing off her toned figure in a close-up shot.
“Making the most of a cloudy day!” she wrote in her caption.
Naturally, her fans went wild in the comments section.
“Cloudy day or not — Halle Berry just made the sun jealous,” one follower gushed, while another joked, “Unbothered to the 15th power 👏👏👏👏👏👏.”
Someone else chimed in, writing, “This rubber ducky is extremely lucky to be carrying the most amazing woman on Earth! ❤️❤️.”
One fan teased, “Oh, Halle are you avoiding your wifely duties yet again 😉😉😘😘.”
This latest post comes right after Berry shared another Instagram drop that stirred up buzz — and a little shade.
Just last week, the Catwoman star celebrated her birthday with sun-soaked snaps from a tropical getaway.
She wore a mustard ribbed bikini, vintage sunnies, a layered necklace and a blue-and-white bandana tied over her hair while laughing straight into the camera.
- Bikini-Clad Halle Berry Hits Back at Ex in Savage Dig: 'Cooking, Cleaning and Mothering'
- Halle Berry's Ex David Justice Blasts Actress for Not Cooking and Cleaning Before Ending Their Romance: 'I Don't Know If My Heart Was Really Into It'
- Halle Berry Admits Her Dogs Are All She Needs After Demanding Prenup From Boyfriend Van Hunt
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
“Phew…! cooking, cleaning and mothering,” Berry wrote in a not-so-subtle clapback at her first husband, David Justice, who recently criticized her for their romance not working out.
Justice opened up about their short-lived marriage during the August 7 episode of the “All the Smoke” podcast.
The former Atlanta Braves player said Berry “wasn’t the homemaker” he had pictured when they tied the knot back in 1993.
“I was young, and I had only, honestly, been in one relationship before her. My knowledge and my understanding, my wisdom around relationships, just wasn’t vast,” he admitted. “So, I’m looking at my mom, and I’m a Midwest guy. So, in my mind, I’m thinking a wife at that time should cook, clean.”
He continued, “Then I’m thinking, ‘OK, if we have kids, is this the woman I want to have kids with and build a family with?’ At that time, as a young guy, she don’t cook, don’t clean, don’t really seem like motherly, and then we start having issues. I’ll say this, we never had any issues about any women, other men.”
Justice even revealed Berry was the one who proposed after just “five months” of knowing each other. The two first crossed paths in the early ’90s at an MTV celebrity baseball game, where Berry reportedly slipped her number to a friend.
“I said OK, because I couldn’t say no. Who’s going to say no at that time?” he recalled. “I don’t know if my heart was really into it, but I didn’t want to make her feel bad and say no, you know, or [if] I was just in the moment.”
“We honestly probably could have made it if I knew about therapy. If we knew about therapy, we probably could have made it," he added.