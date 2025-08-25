CELEBRITY STYLE AND FASHION NEWS Halle Berry Stuns in Black-and-White Bikini in Bora Bora as She Celebrates Her 59th Birthday: Photos Source: @halleberry/Instagram Halle Berry celebrated turning 59 in Bora Bora, sharing sun-soaked photos in stylish swimwear and lingerie with fans. OK! Staff Aug. 25 2025, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

Halle Berry celebrated her 59th birthday in style, donning a striking black-and-white bikini while soaking up the sun in Bora Bora. The Catwoman star shared a glimpse of her fabulous vacation on Instagram, showcasing her figure in Monday Swimwear’s Tamarama Top ($88) and Malta Bottom ($78).

She completed her beach-ready look with chic black sunglasses and a wide-brimmed sun hat, perfectly complementing her oceanfront surroundings. Berry posted another carefree snap of herself relaxing on a hammock, basking in the tropical sun.

Source: @halleberry/Instagram She sipped from a coconut while lounging in a mustard-yellow bikini by the water.

The actress, whose birthday falls on August 14, delighted fans by sharing additional sun-filled pictures of herself in a vibrant mustard-yellow bikini, sipping a drink from a coconut while nestled by the water. Berry has been enjoying her getaway on the picturesque French Polynesian island since last week. As part of her birthday celebration, she also posted a playful shot of herself in a white bikini, indulging in snacks in bed with her boyfriend, Van Hunt.

Source: @halleberry/Instagram Halle Berry shared playful snaps in lingerie.

The Gothika star flaunted another playful look, sporting Uwila Warrior’s lace camisole and matching briefs while playfully snapping photos in her orange silk lingerie. Berry’s vacation mood radiated as she posed on an inflatable duck and kicked her feet in the air, captioning the fun-filled shots, "Making the most of a cloudy day!"

Source: @halleberry/Instagram Halle Berry enjoyed her beach getaway with Van Hunt.

Additionally, she expressed heartfelt gratitude to her fans for their birthday wishes. "Thank you from my heart for all the beautiful birthday wishes! Ya’ll ride for me and it makes me feel so good! 💋," she wrote alongside photos of herself in a black crochet outfit and adorned with a flower crown.

Berry has been open about aging. "Men get old, they get gray hair, they’re silver foxes. We’re just old, we’re haggard, and society has told us that our time is up," she told Fortune Magazine in January. "‘Well, I know that we’re just getting our groove.’" Berry in the past has also been vocal about her experience with menopause, using her platform to advocate for greater awareness and destigmatizing it.

Source: @halleberry/Instagram Halle Berry is open about menopause.