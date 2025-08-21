Halle Berry Nearly Falls Out of Tiny Bikini in Latest Vacation Snap
Halle Berry isn't afraid to show off her itty bitty bikini!
The Kidnap star hit her Instagram Story with a sizzling poolside snap, rocking a white G-string bikini trimmed in black. Sitting back on a wooden deck, her plunging sweetheart top nearly gave fans more than they bargained for.
Berry used the moment to hype her product, an Intimacy Gel, which is a moisturizer with a twist.
“One last vacation snap because I’m so excited to share that LET’s SPIN by @respin x @joyluxinc is now available at @ultabeauty!!” she wrote alongside the shot.
The risquè snap followed another bikini moment that had everyone talking.
The 58-year-old Oscar winner had already lit up Instagram with a playful pool day, slipping into a fiery red, lingerie-style one-piece while floating on a giant duck.
In one pic, The Call actress sipped a drink in a bold flower crown, while another close-up showed her toned figure as she reached for the camera.
“Making the most of a cloudy day!” she captioned the post.
Fans poured into the comments section with love.
“Cloudy day or not — Halle Berry just made the sun jealous,” one follower raved, while another joked, “Unbothered to the 15th power 👏👏👏👏👏👏.”
One admirer teased, “This rubber ducky is extremely lucky to be carrying the most amazing woman on Earth! ❤️❤️.”
Another added, “Oh, Halle are you avoiding your wifely duties yet again 😉😉😘😘.”
Just last week, the Catwoman star marked her birthday with sunny snaps from a tropical trip.
She was all smiles in a mustard ribbed bikini, vintage sunnies, a layered necklace and a blue-and-white bandana while laughing right at the camera.
“Phew…! cooking, cleaning and mothering,” Berry wrote in a pointed clapback at her first husband, David Justice, who had just spoken out about their failed romance.
On the August 7 episode of the "All the Smoke" podcast, Justice opened up about their short marriage.
The former Atlanta Braves player claimed Berry “wasn’t the homemaker” he had pictured when they married back in 1993.
“I was young, and I had only, honestly, been in one relationship before her. My knowledge and my understanding, my wisdom around relationships, just wasn’t vast,” he admitted. “So, I’m looking at my mom, and I’m a Midwest guy. So, in my mind, I’m thinking a wife at that time should cook, clean.”
He continued, “Then I’m thinking, ‘OK, if we have kids, is this the woman I want to have kids with and build a family with?’ At that time, as a young guy, she don’t cook, don’t clean, don’t really seem like motherly, and then we start having issues. I’ll say this, we never had any issues about any women, other men.”