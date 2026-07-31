Halle Berry Playfully Covers Up Her Nip Slip With Purple Heart Emoji in Sultry Vacation Photo
July 31 2026, Published 12:15 p.m. ET
Halle Berry is giving fans another fun peek at her tropical escape.
The Oscar winner returned to Instagram with a fresh batch of vacation photos, including one playful snap where she covered an apparent wardrobe malfunction with a purple heart emoji before posting it online.
In the now-viral photo, Berry flashed a bright smile while walking barefoot along the beach in a flowing black cover-up. As the breezy dress slipped slightly off one shoulder, the actress placed a purple heart emoji over part of the image before sharing it with her followers.
The Actress Shares Sweet Moments With Van Hunt
The vacation carousel also included several heartwarming moments with her longtime fiancé, musician Van Hunt.
In one adorable photo, Hunt lifted Berry into the air as the couple laughed together on the beach. Another snap showed the Monster's Ball actress striking a playful pose indoors while wearing oversized sunglasses and the same black halter-style outfit.
Berry Continues to Enjoy Her Tropical Escape
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The latest post comes shortly after The Call star shared another collection of sun-soaked vacation photos from the same trip.
From peaceful walks along the beach to relaxing poolside, Berry looked completely at ease while embracing vacation life.
"Feeling so loved today ☀️," Berry captioned one post, while another upload read, "It's a mood, not a moment!"
One standout photo showed the Catwoman star wearing a flowing pink floral cover-up with a plunging neckline that highlighted her cleavage. Holding a cup of coffee in one hand and a woven beach bag in the other, Berry strolled along a lush oceanside path as the morning sun illuminated the tropical scenery.
Berry's latest photos quickly filled up with supportive comments from fans.
"It's giving Bond vibes 🔥," one follower wrote.
"Amazing," another added.
“You’re on a ROLL! ✨🤎⚡️,” a third gushed.
A fourth chimed in, “Hey beautiful.”
Berry Opened Up About Marriage With Hunt
As OK! previously reported, Berry and Hunt have been together since 2020, and last month, the musician revealed that he had already proposed — though he's still waiting for her answer.
"I put out the proposal, and it’s still on hold as you can see," he told a news outlet. "It’s just out there floating. You know, maybe you can encourage her."
Berry explained that tying the knot is something they both want, but they don't feel pressured to make it official.
"I think we will get married just because, out of the people I’ve been married to, this is the person I should have married," Berry shared. "And I feel like I should, we should get married, but it’s not because we feel like we have to. I think it’s something that we would like to do just because we want that expression."
“Well, I’ve been married three times," she added. "Van has been married once, and so no, we don’t feel like we have to get married to validate our love in any way. We don't."
She revealed earlier this year she finally accepted the proposal, writing, "it's official."
Berry was previously married to Olivier Martinez, the father of her son, Maceo, 11. She was also married to David Justice and Eric Benét.
The starlet also shares her daughter, Nahla, 17, with former partner Gabriel Aubry.