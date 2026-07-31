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Halle Berry is giving fans another fun peek at her tropical escape. The Oscar winner returned to Instagram with a fresh batch of vacation photos, including one playful snap where she covered an apparent wardrobe malfunction with a purple heart emoji before posting it online.

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Source: @halleberry/Instagram Halle Berry playfully covered an apparent wardrobe malfunction with a purple heart emoji before posting the beach photo on Instagram.

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In the now-viral photo, Berry flashed a bright smile while walking barefoot along the beach in a flowing black cover-up. As the breezy dress slipped slightly off one shoulder, the actress placed a purple heart emoji over part of the image before sharing it with her followers.

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The Actress Shares Sweet Moments With Van Hunt

Source: @halleberry/Instagram The actress also shared affectionate vacation moments with fiancé Van Hunt, including a sweet photo of him lifting her on the beach.

The vacation carousel also included several heartwarming moments with her longtime fiancé, musician Van Hunt. In one adorable photo, Hunt lifted Berry into the air as the couple laughed together on the beach. Another snap showed the Monster's Ball actress striking a playful pose indoors while wearing oversized sunglasses and the same black halter-style outfit.

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Berry Continues to Enjoy Her Tropical Escape

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Source: @halleberry/Instagram Halle Berry recently revealed that she and Van Hunt would like to get married someday, but neither of them feels the need to rush into it.

The latest post comes shortly after The Call star shared another collection of sun-soaked vacation photos from the same trip. From peaceful walks along the beach to relaxing poolside, Berry looked completely at ease while embracing vacation life. "Feeling so loved today ☀️," Berry captioned one post, while another upload read, "It's a mood, not a moment!" One standout photo showed the Catwoman star wearing a flowing pink floral cover-up with a plunging neckline that highlighted her cleavage. Holding a cup of coffee in one hand and a woven beach bag in the other, Berry strolled along a lush oceanside path as the morning sun illuminated the tropical scenery. Berry's latest photos quickly filled up with supportive comments from fans. "It's giving Bond vibes 🔥," one follower wrote. "Amazing," another added. “You’re on a ROLL! ✨🤎⚡️,” a third gushed. A fourth chimed in, “Hey beautiful.”

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Berry Opened Up About Marriage With Hunt

Source: @halleberry/Instagram The Oscar winner said their relationship is built on love rather than the idea that marriage is necessary to validate their commitment.