Halle Berry Shows Off Her Cleavage in Stunning Vacation Photos
July 30 2026, Published 3:28 p.m. ET
Halle Berry is making the most of her tropical escape.
The Oscar-winning actress gave fans another look at her dreamy vacation by sharing a series of sun-soaked photos on Instagram. From breezy beachside strolls to relaxing by the pool, Berry looked radiant while fully embracing island life.
"Feeling so loved today ☀️," Berry captioned one post, while a second upload read, "It's a mood, not a moment!"
One standout snap featured the Catwoman star wearing a flowing pink floral cover-up with a plunging neckline that highlighted her cleavage. Holding a cup of coffee in one hand and a woven beach bag in the other, Berry walked along a lush oceanside path as the morning sun lit up the tropical scenery.
In another image, she shared a close-up shot that focused on the neckline of her outfit.
The actress also posed beside an infinity pool overlooking the ocean, wearing a sleek black swimsuit paired with a wide-brimmed straw hat and a large woven tote.
Looking back over her shoulder, Berry struck a confident pose with crystal-clear water and swaying palm trees creating the perfect backdrop.
Throughout the photo collection, the Hollywood icon looked relaxed and refreshed as she enjoyed a peaceful getaway under blue skies.
Fans Showered Berry With Compliments
Fans quickly filled the comments section with praise for Berry's latest vacation photos.
"It's giving Bond vibes 🔥," one follower wrote.
"Amazing," another added.
“You’re on a ROLL! ✨🤎⚡️,” a third gushed.
A fourth chimed in, “Hey beautiful.”
Berry Shares Her Fitness Routine
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At 59, Berry has made staying healthy and strong a top priority. In a previous interview, she opened up about how her fitness routine has changed over the years.
“I used to do a lot of cardio. Right now, I’m trying to put muscle mass on, so I lift weights now and I never used to lift weights before,” she told Women’s Health. “I only did my own body weight and cardio like cycling and running. Now I just do pretty much boring – what I find boring – but it’s necessary for this stage of life, really just heavier weights than I’ve ever lifted, and I do it probably two days a week at least. I never wanted to get muscly, you know I wanted to just stay healthy. I was doing it to manage my diabetes, but I didn’t want to be muscly and now I’m lifting heavy weights and I’m still not getting muscly.”
She continued, “I’m just kind of holding on to the muscle that I have and that’s important at this age.”
How She Handles Menopause
Berry has also spoken about the importance of exercise during menopause.
“Exercise can make a real difference during menopause, and I’m proud to finally announce @respin’s partnership with @onepeloton! Join me in hoping to change the world for all women,” she said in an Instagram post.