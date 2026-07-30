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Halle Berry Shows Off Her Cleavage in Stunning Vacation Photos

halle berry shares sexy vacation photos
Source: MEGA; @halleberry/Instagram

Halle Berry stunned in a chic beachwear with a plunging neckline that featured her cleavage.

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July 30 2026, Published 3:28 p.m. ET

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Halle Berry is making the most of her tropical escape.

The Oscar-winning actress gave fans another look at her dreamy vacation by sharing a series of sun-soaked photos on Instagram. From breezy beachside strolls to relaxing by the pool, Berry looked radiant while fully embracing island life.

"Feeling so loved today ☀️," Berry captioned one post, while a second upload read, "It's a mood, not a moment!"

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image of Halle Berry shared a series of glamorous vacation photos from her tropical getaway.
Source: @halleberry/Instagram

Halle Berry shared a series of glamorous vacation photos from her tropical getaway.

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One standout snap featured the Catwoman star wearing a flowing pink floral cover-up with a plunging neckline that highlighted her cleavage. Holding a cup of coffee in one hand and a woven beach bag in the other, Berry walked along a lush oceanside path as the morning sun lit up the tropical scenery.

In another image, she shared a close-up shot that focused on the neckline of her outfit.

The actress also posed beside an infinity pool overlooking the ocean, wearing a sleek black swimsuit paired with a wide-brimmed straw hat and a large woven tote.

Looking back over her shoulder, Berry struck a confident pose with crystal-clear water and swaying palm trees creating the perfect backdrop.

Throughout the photo collection, the Hollywood icon looked relaxed and refreshed as she enjoyed a peaceful getaway under blue skies.

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Source: @halleberry/Instagram
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Fans Showered Berry With Compliments

image of The actress stunned in a floral cover-up with a plunging neckline and a sleek black swimsuit.
Source: @halleberry/Instagram

The actress stunned in a floral cover-up with a plunging neckline and a sleek black swimsuit.

Fans quickly filled the comments section with praise for Berry's latest vacation photos.

"It's giving Bond vibes 🔥," one follower wrote.

"Amazing," another added.

“You’re on a ROLL! ✨🤎⚡️,” a third gushed.

A fourth chimed in, “Hey beautiful.”

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Berry Shares Her Fitness Routine

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image of Halle Berry revealed she now focuses on lifting heavier weights to maintain muscle as she gets older.
Source: @halleberry/Instagram

Halle Berry revealed she now focuses on lifting heavier weights to maintain muscle as she gets older.

At 59, Berry has made staying healthy and strong a top priority. In a previous interview, she opened up about how her fitness routine has changed over the years.

“I used to do a lot of cardio. Right now, I’m trying to put muscle mass on, so I lift weights now and I never used to lift weights before,” she told Women’s Health. “I only did my own body weight and cardio like cycling and running. Now I just do pretty much boring – what I find boring – but it’s necessary for this stage of life, really just heavier weights than I’ve ever lifted, and I do it probably two days a week at least. I never wanted to get muscly, you know I wanted to just stay healthy. I was doing it to manage my diabetes, but I didn’t want to be muscly and now I’m lifting heavy weights and I’m still not getting muscly.”

She continued, “I’m just kind of holding on to the muscle that I have and that’s important at this age.”

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Source: @halleberry/Instagram

How She Handles Menopause

image of The Oscar winner continues to encourage women to stay active, especially during menopause.
Source: @halleberry/Instagram

The Oscar winner continues to encourage women to stay active, especially during menopause.

Berry has also spoken about the importance of exercise during menopause.

“Exercise can make a real difference during menopause, and I’m proud to finally announce @respin’s partnership with @onepeloton! Join me in hoping to change the world for all women,” she said in an Instagram post.

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