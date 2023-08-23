OK Magazine
Halle Berry Finalizes Divorce From Olivier Martinez After Nearly 8 Years, Actress Set to Pay Ex $8K Per Month in Child Support

halleberrypp
Source: Mega
By:

Aug. 23 2023, Published 1:54 p.m. ET

Halle Berry and Olivier Martinez have put the finishing touches on their divorce after nearly eight years.

According to documents obtained by RadarOnline, the Hollywood star will be shelling out $8,000 per month in child support to her former husband in order to care for their son Maceo, 8.

halleberry
Source: Mega

Halle Berry and Olivier Martinez finalized their divorce seven years after they split.

The former couple were married from 2013 until they announced the end of their romance in October 2015. In the original petition, Berry requested full custody of their son. However, the actor fought the Oscar winner, asking for joint custody. In 2016, they agreed to share physical and legal custody. However, the details were not completely ironed out.

Per the recent legal filings, both "Halle and Olivier have acknowledged to the other that by entering into a negotiated settlement of all custody and child support issues between them, each has knowingly waived her/his right to a full evidentiary hearing on the merits with respect to those issues."

halle
Source: Mega

Olivier Martinez will be receiving $8K a month from Halle Berry for the care of their child.

According to the agreement, Berry and Martinez must consult the other on critical life issues, such as any activities interfering with the other's time with the child.

The Moonfall star will also be allowed to include the boy in family therapy with her other child — daughter Nahla, 15, whom she shares with ex Gabriel Aubry. However, her current partner, Van Hunt, will not be allowed to be present for the sessions.

halleberry
Source: Mega

Halle Berry and Olivier Martinez were married from 2013 until they announced their split in 2015.

As for the specifics of the child support payments, Berry will hand over a total of $8,000 per month along with 4.3% of any income she receives above $2 million "as and for additional child support for Maceo."

Martinez will continue to foot the bill for their kid's private school in Los Angeles.

Source: OK!

The 57-year-old will also be responsible for all medical and dental expenses and offered to pay most of her ex's legal expenses pertaining to the case.

