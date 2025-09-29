or
Halle Berry, 59, Flashes Her Butt in Cheeky Vacation Snapshot

Source: @halleberry/Instagram

Halle Berry teased fans with a cheeky photo from a tropical getaway.

Sept. 29 2025, Published 4:47 p.m. ET

Halle Berry bared her backside in an age-defying vacation snap.

The actress, 59, stunned in a cheeky bikini as she posed from behind on Sunday, September 28.

Berry exposed her butt in a black-and-white two-piece from Monday Swimwear while strolling among rocks.

Image of Halle Berry exposed her butt in a tiny thong.
Source: @halleberry/Instagram

Halle Berry exposed her butt in a tiny thong.

"Looks like I’m going the wrong way, but I’m not…just going my own way !" she captioned her post.

Fans flattered the 59-year-old in the comments section.

"How the f--- she looks this d--- good," one Instagram user wrote.

"Didn’t know they had cake in the desert 👀," another teased.

A third person criticized Berry for putting her body on display when she has a man at home.

"Clearly … she wants to be single … why would a woman that’s claims she wants to be locked at like 60 do pics like this," the user speculated.

Halle Berry's Recent Racy Vacation Photos

Image of Halle Berry soaked in the sun on vacation.
Source: @halleberry/Instagram

Halle Berry soaked in the sun on vacation.

The Catwoman alum is no stranger to a sultry bikini snap. On August 18, she stripped down to a tiny black bikini top while sitting on the sand. She accessorized with thick brown sunglasses, a stack of long necklaces and a wide-brimmed hat as she posed among palm trees. In one photo, she was all smiles and held boyfriend Van Hunt's hand.

"We have to get older, but we don’t have to get old 🤌🏽," she captioned her photo dump.

"GORGEOUS," Kerry Washington commented.

"Halle we’re not getting older, we’re leveling up… 🔥," Mario Lopez added.

"You look so beautiful. I’ve been watching you happiness is your greatest curve," Brooke Burke expressed.

Halle Berry

Halle Berry's Menopause Care Company

Image of Halle Berry is currently dating Van Hunt.
Source: @halleberry/Instagram

Halle Berry is currently dating Van Hunt.

Berry encourages women to embrace aging through her menopause care company, Respin.

"I started to realize, 'Oh, I can survive this period of time.' Not only survive, but I can thrive with education and knowledge and talking to the right people who understand the menopausal body and women in midlife," she explained in a September 2024 interview. "That changed everything for me. The reason I feel better is because I’m doing something about it. I’m no longer feeling stuck and like I don’t have answers. I’m very active."

Image of Halle Berry is the founder of Respin.
Source: @halleberry/Instagram

Halle Berry is the founder of Respin.

The movie star wants Respin to be a space where women can feel unashamed about their maturing bodies.

"You can learn how to advocate for yourself to get your needs met," she said. "We also have health coaches that can answer all of your questions and help you know what to talk to your doctor about. We’ve got a symptom tracker. What we’re doing is really listening to women so they can feel good about this time in their life."

Berry is realistic that nobody is going to "stay eternally thirty."

"We have to decide to grow old gracefully and naturally, and stop trying to diminish ourselves and stay forever young," she told another outlet last September.

