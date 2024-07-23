Purrfect! Halle Berry, 57, Stuns in Only Underwear Alongside Her Cats to Celebrate 20 Years Since 'Catwoman' Was Released: Photos
She's still got it!
Halle Berry, 57, celebrated 20 years since Catwoman was released by showing off some skimpy selfies with her feline friends.
"And STILL... meow! It’s been 20 years today since I had the honor of bringing this iconic character to life. She will always be close to my heart and I will forever be Patience Phillips aka CATWOMAN! Thank you @missjee79! When these black beauties showed up in my yard searching for their mother, Jee helped us through the rescue process. Forever grateful! ♥️," the actress captioned a slew of photos via Instagram on Tuesday, July 23.
Of course, people loved seeing Berry display her physique. One person wrote, "THE REAL CAT WOMAN 🦁," while another said, "20 years where Ms. Berry!? You look phenomenal! 😍❤️😍❤️."
A third person added, "The iconic catwoman mask!! 😍😍😍."
The Hollywood star recently reflected on how filming the flick, which came out in 2004, enriched her life for the better since she became more obsessed with animals.
“I became a cat lover because of it,” Berry told Entertainment Weekly, who described her as a "self-proclaimed, lifelong dog person."
“I just rescued four kitties I found in my yard three weeks ago," she continued. "I’m a Catwoman through and through, because of that experience and those relationships. That experience changed me.”
Berry recently showed off her adopted kittens on Instagram, revealing their names are "Boots and Coco."
"I found these two little fur babies in my yard along with their 2 siblings and their mom!" she exclaimed.
"I got the mommy spayed and released her back in my yard and she’s now our outdoor cat and the other 2 babies I’ve found a forever home for and these two are our new lovies," she continued. "It’s a full house over here!"
The John Wick: Chapter 3 star also owns two Labradoodles.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Berry also touched upon how she was given a cat "early on" during production to prepare her for the role.
"His name was Playdough. I watched, studied and learned how cats think," she noted. "I didn’t have the responsibility of children and family; I was just a woman alone with a lot of idle time to focus on this."
"I’d crawl around my house, trying to jump on my counters, thinking, 'If I were a cat, how would I get up there?' I was in it 24/7," she said of getting into character.