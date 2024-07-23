Purrfect! Halle Berry, 57, Stuns in Only Underwear Alongside Her Cats to Celebrate 20 Years Since 'Catwoman' Was Released: Photos

She's still got it!

Halle Berry, 57, celebrated 20 years since Catwoman was released by showing off some skimpy selfies with her feline friends.

"And STILL... meow! It’s been 20 years today since I had the honor of bringing this iconic character to life. She will always be close to my heart and I will forever be Patience Phillips aka CATWOMAN! Thank you @missjee79! When these black beauties showed up in my yard searching for their mother, Jee helped us through the rescue process. Forever grateful! ♥️," the actress captioned a slew of photos via Instagram on Tuesday, July 23.