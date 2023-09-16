What Is Halle Berry's Net Worth? How She Became One of the Highest Paid Actresses of the 2000s
It's Halle Berry's world and we are just living in it!
From beauty to brains, the award-winning actress is the full package — the cherry on top being her whopping net worth of an estimated $90 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.
The very early days of the 57-year-old's career saw Berry take the pageant industry by storm, as she became the first African-American woman to compete in Miss World in 1986, where she came in sixth place after finishing as the first runner-up for Miss USA and winning Miss Ohio that same year.
In 1985, the stunning celebrity was crowned Miss Teen All-American.
Berry's pageant experience soon transitioned into modeling, however, by the end of the '80s, the star of many talents sparked up a career in acting after landing a role on the hit sitcom Living Dolls.
Her role of Vivian in Jungle Fever skyrocketed her successful potential as an actress — earning her first big paycheck of $1 million as the star of Executive Decision.
She went on to play Storm in four different X-Men films starting in 2000.
Berry one-upped herself when she was offered $2 million to star alongside Hugh Jackman and John Travolta in Swordfish, though doubts about a fully topless scene convinced Warner Brothers to raise her salary by $500,000, offering the brunette beauty a $2.5 million paycheck if she followed through with the NSFW portion of the movie.
Berry earned $600,000 for Monster's Ball, released in 2001, for which she won an Academy Award for Best Actress.
In 2002, Berry received $4 million for Die Another Day, earning $6 million just one year later when she starred in Gothika.
Her greatest achievement, however, was the $14 million deal she landed in 2004 as the star of the rebooted Catwoman flick. Ever since, Berry has earned $10 to 12 million to star in major films, making her one of the highest-paid actresses of the 2000s.
On top of her impressive acting career, Berry signed off on an endorsement deal with Revlon in 1996 and renewed the partnership in 2004.
After her best actress win, Berry insisted the beauty brand raise her yearly income from $3 million to $5 million. Today, her annual pay from Revlon is estimated to have risen to more than $10 million per year.