Halle Berry Admits Her Dogs Are All She Needs After Demanding Prenup From Boyfriend Van Hunt
No matter what happens in Halle Berry's romantic life, she'll always have her two true loves: her adorable dogs, Jax and Row!
On Sunday, September 10, the 57-year-old took to Instagram to share a close-up picture of one of her pups sticking their nose into the camera, admitting, "sometimes this is all you need." The upload came just hours after OK! reported Berry had demanded a prenup be put in place on the off chance she decides to marry her longtime lover, Van Hunt.
Berry's fans agreed with her, as one user wrote, "doggos are the best medicine ❤️❤️❤️," while another echoed, "all you need! Puppy love. The nose is everything!"
The Catwoman star has always emphasized the importance of her pets, admitting last month, "behind every strong woman are her dogs following her to the bathroom" while wishing everyone a "Happy National Doggies Day" via Instagram on Saturday, August 25.
In June, Berry shared another quote about her furry friends with fans, captioning a selfie of the Monster's Ball actress and her dog: "Can’t buy happiness but you can cuddle with it 💓."
The stunning model's pawfect matches might be her two pups, however, Berry's other love is Hunt — who sources say she may consider saying "I Do" to despite her last three marriages resulting in failure.
According to an insider, Berry might be having a change of heart about wanting Hunt to put a ring on her finger after previously expressing doubts — though she refuses to do so without an airtight prenup set in place.
While the Moonfall actress "wishes she didn't have to" require the "unromantic" legal document, it seems to be the only way she'd agree to be a wife again after her messy split from ex-husband Olivier Martinez.
It took nearly eight years for Berry's divorce from Martinez to be finalized, with Berry left to pay Martinez $8,000 a month in child support for their 9-year-old son, Maceo, despite the prenuptial agreement they had in place.
Berry previously dealt with divorcing Eric Benét in 2005 and David Justice in 1997, causing the award-winning actress to understandably become hesitant about tying the knot with Hunt.
Fortunately, Hunt isn't "after her money," and he's "agreed to sign whatever it takes" in an effort to relieve Berry's "anxious" feelings about marriage, said the source.
"The hope is that a prenup with Van gets done without drama," the insider noted.