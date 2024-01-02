'Smokeshow!': Halle Berry Fans Gush Over the 'Ageless' Beauty as She Poses in Lacy Lingerie — Photo
Halle Berry sent the internet on fire!
The Moonfall actress, 57, took to Instagram on Monday, January 1, to share a sultry snap of herself posing in nothing but a gold blazer and a black lacy bodysuit as she rang in the new year.
"Heelllllloooooo 2024!" Berry captioned the iconic photo in the gold elevator, rocking the chic ensemble.
"How does it feel to have been beautiful your whole entire life! lol omg !! 🔥🔥🔥" one fan gushed over the shot.
"Halle’s out here breaking the internet on Day 1! LFG!!!!!! 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥" a second person added.
"Smokeshow!" a third social media user commented about the Oscar winner's toned physique, while a fourth noted, "Absolutely Ageless!"
While everyone was drooling over Berry, she's been happily in a relationship with Van Hunt since 2020. However, the Monster's Ball star has not been eager to make things official anytime soon.
"Halle doesn’t want to make another mistake and end up in divorce court. Van’s so easygoing and great with her two kids, but the idea of saying ‘I do’ only to have the marriage crash and burn scares her," an insider claimed of the musician, 53, and Berry's relationship.
The Catwoman actress was previously married to David Justice from 1993-1997, Eric Benét from 2001-2005 and Olivier Martinez from 2013-2016. Berry also shares daughter, Nahla with ex-boyfriend Gabriel Aubry, and her son, Maceo-Robert with Martinez.
"That always complicates things," the source said of the idea of marriage. "She’s happier than she’s been in a long time. Why rock the boat?"
Although the two may not be walking down the aisle, Berry and Hunt have been open about their love on social media. "It’s amazing how you walked into my life and I can’t remember living without YOU!" the A-Lister wrote in a birthday tribute to her man in 2022 alongside a loved up snap of the pair together.
Hunt repaid the favor by making a public declaration of love for Berry's birthday. "Hi, baby. it's [you're] bday, and against [you're] wishes I am screaming it to the mountaintops, and celebrating with the world the wonderful, loving, funny and life-giving force you are. (H)appy (B)irthday, boo. I love you with everything I got," he wrote to his lady.
"Halle didn't think it was possible, but she feels that she's finally found Mr. Right," a source said about the duo's romance. "Halle and Van are crazy in love!"